Triveni Digital Announces Content Delivery Network for Advanced Digital Media

TrafficLand and Triveni Digital to Collaborate on Distribution of Live Traffic Video to Wide Range of Intelligent Receivers

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 23, 2010 -- Triveni Digital today announced the creation of a content delivery network for advanced digital media, leveraging its widely-deployed GuideBuilder(R) technology. The network will emphasize the delivery of digital media and interactive applications into two key emerging segments -- devices that receive broadcast television signals (both fixed and mobile) and advanced interactive television systems for hotels.

In addition, TrafficLand and Triveni Digital announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to deliver live traffic video and information through Triveni Digital's content delivery network to a wide variety of devices and applications. TrafficLand is the market leader in aggregating and delivering live traffic video. Through this collaboration, the Triveni Digital platform will enable TrafficLand content delivery to ATSC mobile receivers, and will create a new service option for hotels that deploy the new Pro:Centric(TM) advanced interactive television system from LG Electronics. Broadcasters also will be able to target the application to Internet-based TV systems.

"New devices for viewing advanced digital media continue to emerge at a rapid pace, which presents both an opportunity and a significant challenge to traditional television broadcasters and media content distributors," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital. "Exploiting this trend in a cost-effective manner is the key issue for content providers. Given our market presence in broadcast television stations and our technology partnership with our parent company, LG Electronics, for advanced hotel systems, Triveni Digital is in a unique position to provide simple, unified access to a wide range of viewing devices."

Working with leading application developers and content providers, such as TrafficLand, Triveni Digital will develop business models and technical specifications that provide U.S. broadcast television stations with a rich multiple-target content distribution platform and a cost-effective way to extend current operations to capture new revenue streams.

Triveni Digital's development of a multiple-target content distribution platform for deployment in U.S. broadcast television stations represents an extension of the company's broad installed base of GuideBuilder DTV metadata systems. With an open design that simplifies use by any content or application partner, this content delivery application network will enable broadcasters to extend the utility of their existing metadata and media delivery systems to target a greater variety of platforms, including traditional DTV, mobile DTV, enhanced DTV, and Non-Real-Time (NRT) as they emerge, as well as LG Electronic's "smart" Pro:Centic DTV hotel systems. As a result, Triveni Digital customers are equipped to extend their core business and manage service delivery over multiple paths both efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Through this collaboration with Triveni Digital, we can efficiently target new platforms for our high-quality content. This effort will strengthen our position and profitability as the leading aggregator and distributor of real-time traffic video and metadata," said Lawrence Nelson, CEO of TrafficLand. "Given Triveni Digital's position in broadcast television and hotel content distribution, this is an ideal vehicle for delivering our live traffic video to a broader range of platforms, businesses, and audiences."

More information about Triveni Digital and the company's products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About TrafficLand

TrafficLand is the largest authorized aggregator and distributor of live traffic video in the U.S. with over 8,000 traffic cameras in more than 200 cities on its network. TrafficLand's patented Image Engine(TM) technology provides single-source access to live traffic video from its national network. Video formats and services offered by TrafficLand support mobile applications, traveler information websites, broadcast traffic reporting, navigation devices, and a dedicated service for DOTs and public safety agencies to aid traffic management and emergency response.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.