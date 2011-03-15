Manhattan Edit Workshop Jets to Vegas for NAB 2011

Mewshop talks onsite training, red-hot Digital Cinema/DSLR workshops, the cutting-edge EditFest, and their six-week NYC destination program at post-production’s most talked-about event



New York, New York – March 15, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, has announced that it will exhibit at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 11-14, 2011. Stationed at the B&H Photo, Video & Pro Audio booth (C11022), Mewshop will be promoting its unique and versatile digital training curriculum and destination-based methodology. From onsite corporate training, to workshops in the industry’s latest trends like DSLR, to their flagship Six-Week Intensive Workshop, and EditFest, one of the industry’s hottest editing and post-production conferences, Mewshop offers a little something for every post-production scenario.

“We are very much looking forward to exhibiting at NAB this year, and of course networking with our industry colleagues in Vegas,” comments Josh Apter, Owner and Founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “The NAB show gives us a fantastic opportunity to talk one-on-one with the community about our unique blend of artistic and advanced technical training practices. As a destination for digital training and education, we strive to provide our students with piece of mind and a strong editing foundation in such a rapidly changing digital environment. Its important that we carry our creative environment and energy with us wherever we go, whether it be to an onsite training, at our NYC facility, or EditFest, and pass it on to our students… you can be sure it will be present at NAB!”

Mewshop’s Unique Training Philosophy Comes to NAB

Mewshop offers an extensive training curriculum in the latest digital technologies and the industry’s most popular editing tools. Their unique blend of artistic and advanced technical training encompasses everything from workshops in the latest industry trends, to technology specific certification, to customized corporate training, a six-week intensive program featuring the industry’s top editors, and editing’s most sought-out industry events. Program highlights include:

• Custom Workshops: The Digital Cinema/DSLR Workshop guides students through hands-on exercise and demonstration in camera setup, shooting and editing with the most popular HD-DSLR models on the market – including the highly anticipated new AF-100 interchangeable lens camcorder.

• Industry Certification: Mewshop offers industry certification in Apple® and Avid® technologies. Certification provides industry professionals with official recognition of their skills and a definite way to differentiate themselves to potential employers or clients. Both Apple and Avid certification exams are offered onsite at Mewshop’s NYC facilities.

• Corporate Training: Mewshop offers custom-built corporate training for professionals looking to develop a new skill or build-upon an existing one. From non-linear editing and graphics, to audio, web, and more, Mewshop instructors provide corporations with both on-site and in-house training from beginning to advanced, and everything in between.

• Six-Week Intensive and Artist in Residence Program: A comprehensive jump-start for anyone looking to advance or launch a career in post-production, the Six-Week Intensive offers certified training in Avid®, Final Cut Pro® and After Effects®, as well as film theory, the history and evolution of editing techniques, aesthetics of narrative, short-form, comedy, and documentary. Students not only learn the tools, but also develop a better understanding of the artistry behind using them. A core component of the six-week intensive, the Artist-in-Residence Program invites top film editors to join the class to screen and discuss their work, while students share their edits for comments and critique.

• ACE EditFest NY: American Cinema Editors brings you EditFest NY, the east coast version of American Cinema Editor’s successful EditFest series – direct access to the inner minds and workings of award-winning film and TV editors. EditFest caters to editors of all levels – from students and fledgling editors looking to gain insight and experienced members of the industry interested in the intense atmosphere of creative ideas. Attendees from all over the world participate in two days of sharply planned, targeted panels and extensive Q&A sessions with editing’s brightest minds. Last year’s EditFest featured editors such as David Ian Salter (Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2), Thelma Schoonmaker (Goodfellas, The Departed), David Ian Salter (Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2), Alan Heim (All That Jazz, Network), and more.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit www.mewshop.com or visit us at booth C11022.

To book a press appointment with Manhattan Edit Workshop at NAB 2011, please contact Cara Zambri at cara@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop's signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility's focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York's premier post production teaching facility.*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan