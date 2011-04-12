Wohler Introduces New HDCC Series Solutions for Managing Captions, Subtitles, and Ancillary Data

New HDCC Series Supports WST/OP-47 and CEA-608/CEA-708 Standards

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today introduced a new series of products designed to provide a complete range of ancillary data and captioning/subtitling tools. Wohler's new HDCC Series provides support for captions/subtitles and ancillary data management across both WST/OP-47 and CEA-608/CEA-708 standards.

"In today's broadcast environments, meeting global captioning/subtitling requirements can be complex and difficult, but Wohler is committed to providing solutions that simplify compliance and improve captioning workflows," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's EVP of worldwide sales. "With this new series of HDCC cards, we're offering robust captioning functionality that can be used in both SD and HD broadcast and production applications, with support for the major global captioning standards."

Within its groundbreaking HDCC OP-47 product range, Wohler is launching the new HDCC-OP47MULTI card, a definitive subtitling solution for WST and OP-47 subtitling formats. The OP47MULTI provides a complete solution for dual independent channels on a single card. For CEA-608 and CEA-708 closed-captioning formats, Wohler is releasing the HDCC-708MULTI, a full-featured solution that supports dual independent channels even in the most challenging captioning applications. Both cards offer unrivaled subtitling/captioning capabilities including encode, bridge, transcode, decode, monitor, and GPI encode/decode.

Wohler is also announcing its new Analysis Range of dual-channel decoding and monitoring solutions, including the HDCC-OP47MON and HDCC-708MON, for analysis and monitoring of captions/subtitles in the WST/OP-47 or CEA-608/CEA-708 formats, respectively. Each card provides powerful software and hardware capabilities for analysis of captions/subtitles and associated data with external logging and monitoring, together with on-board OSD monitoring. The cards enable independent dual-channel operation for either SD or HD with automatic format detection, and they support dual raw or CDP data extraction through Ethernet or serial ports. The cards provide two OSD-decoded caption/subtitle outputs that retain the original video formats, with dual bypass-relay protected pass-through video outputs.

In Wohler's Transmit Range, the new HDCC-OP47TX and HDCC-708TX dual independent channels captioning/subtitling encoders provide support for WST/OP-47 or CEA-608/CEA-708 standards, respectively. Each card provides powerful caption/subtitle encoding capabilities, including encode, bridge, and transcode. Also, the new HDCC-GPITX is a dual-channel SD/HD GPI transmitter/receiver that enables synchronous encoding and decoding in either VBI (SD) or VANC (HD) for up to four GPI cues per channel.

Another new member in the Wohler HDCC Series is the HDCC-V608 closed caption transcoder, a dual-channel transcoder solution that converts CEA-608 ("Line21") data to and from VANC608 data according to SMPTE334 specifications. The card also supports direct encoding and decoding in CEA-608 or VANC608 formats.

The new HDCC Series products will be featured in the Wohler booth, N2524, at the 2011 NAB Show.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

