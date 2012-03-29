TeleCable to Launch Over-The-Top (OTT) Services Built on CodecSys

Local Channels to be Broadcast to Any Screen

London, England – Broadcast International (BCST.OB), and TeleCable jointly announced today at IPTV World Forum 2012 that TeleCable, one of the largest cable and media network companies in Mexico, has selected CodecSys from Broadcast International as the core video management platform to launch its Over-the-Top video programming service.

TeleCable, will launch a package of both live and file-based programs and services to be streamed over the Internet in support of various screens and mobile devices. Initially, the offering will include local channels and content.

CodecSys will stream multiple profiles for multi-device consumption enabling TeleCable to create dynamic bundles for consumers based on content and devices. The decisive factor in selecting CodecSys was the high level of video quality that the service produces at bandwidth rates that create a cost advantage.

Although specific terms were not announced, the agreement is modeled upon the needs of the business. Building an OTT offering requires flexible configuration and dynamic deployment, and only CodecSys, a true software-based platform that delivers cinema quality content, can meet that requirement. The traditional means of purchasing hardware-based products does not adapt or support the new OTT economy.

“We are committed to delivering the highest value content to our customers. Many of them wish to access complimentary programming services over the Internet. We reviewed several alternatives and found that CodecSys was unique in both the design of its product architecture as a software platform and its performance ability. It truly does deliver the highest quality video we've experienced at these bitrates. CodecSys is flexible and open, which will allow us to future-proof our encoding and transcoding services. It will change with us as our needs change. We are confident that this is just the first step of a long-lasting relationship with Broadcast International", said Luis Vielma Ordoñez, COO of TeleCable.

“TeleCable is on the cutting edge of the OTT programming revolution, and very advanced in their technological leadership. This new offering will be the standard-bearer for the rest of the market and we're honored to be a part of it. The time is upon us where a flexible, software-based platform becomes the distinguishing factor in vendor selection. We will couple this advantage with world-class service and support and stand shoulder to shoulder with TeleCable” said Rod Tiede, CEO, Broadcast International.

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including OTT (over the top), video on demand, IPTV, digital satellite, and other types of wired/wireless network video distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board:BCST.ob - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

About TeleCable

Telecable is one of the five largest cable operators in México. With 36 years in the market, Grupo Hevi (Telecable´s Headquarters) has formed a first level business structure, offering cable TV and Internet broadband with their own production channels, advertising and telephony services. Telecable has presence in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Chiapas and Tamaulipas.

For more information, visit www.telecable.net.mx

