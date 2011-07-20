UNIVERSIADE 2011 CHOOSES CLEAR-COM INTERCOMS FOR SUMMER GAMES

SHENZHEN, CHINA ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, will be part of the communications setup for Summer Universiade 2011, a prestigious international multi-sport event for university athletes, taking place August 12-23 in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. A 48-port Clear-Com Eclipse-Median digital matrix intercom, 117 V-Series control panels, three IVC-32 32-channel IP matrix cards and a Concert software-based intercom system will provide a vital communications link between broadcasters working in the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) with those in the 27 sports stadiums hosting the games.

Universiade is an international sporting competition and cultural festival that takes place every two years in varying countries throughout the world and is second in importance only to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 12 permanent sporting events: basketball, fencing, soccer, gymnastics, Judo, swimming, diving, water polo, table tennis, tennis volleyball and up to three additional events chosen by the host country. Unlike the Olympics, both the summer and winter Universiade tournaments occur during the same calendar year.

The IVC-32 cards will enable direct IP connectivity from the Eclipse digital matrix hardware frame within the IBC to the various V-Series panels located throughout the IBC center and surrounding stadiums. The management team running the games from the IBC will also be able to communicate with broadcasters via Concert virtual panels on their computers. As a result of this setup, the busy broadcasters who coordinate live telecasts from the games will be able to quickly and easily communicate with one another from any location. Not only are broadcasters satisfied with an efficient production workflow, but audience members receive an improved viewing experience of the games from home.

“Those working on Universiade 2011 were impressed with the reliability, high audio quality and low latency for live telecast events that the Clear-Com Eclipse-Median provides,” says Jeffery Wu, Clear-Com’s Regional Sales Manager and Chief Representative for China. “They also appreciated the flexibility of the IP linking between the IBC and the stadiums since they can now provide the broadcasters they serve with virtually unlimited communications. For Clear-Com, this is a very prestigious win. We are thrilled that Universiade 2011 has entrusted Clear-Com with its most critical communications needs.”

Not only can Clear-Com’s Eclipse digital matrix intercoms integrate with digital wireless beltpacks and IP-based software intercoms, but they provide a flexible and scalable foundation for point-to-point and group-based multi-connections. The Eclipse systems can support as few as 36 on a single matrix frame or as many as 3,120 user connections on a networked system platform. Complimenting Eclipse are the V-Series intercom user control panels featuring Digital Signal Processing, 10-character display, Listen Again technology and native IP technology.

Clear-Com Concert is a scalable Intercom-over-IP solution that enables collaborative workgroups to instantly and reliably intercommunicate from their PC from anywhere in the world on any IP network. It is based on Clear-Com’s proprietary I.V.Core technology, a suite of Internet Protocol (IP) technologies that deliver low latency through the use of an intelligent decision engine that routes only the audio packets containing needed voice information. It offers superb audio quality through the use of wideband CODECS, thanks to a highly optimized design that eliminates multiple encode/decode cycles. I.V.Core’s encryption, noise-reduction and error-recovery through proprietary algorithms are also optimized for human voice characteristics.