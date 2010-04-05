Pilat Media The Cable Show 2010 Product Preview

Company Overview

Pilat Media provides award-winning business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasting and cable companies, Pilat Media’s systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, and traffic and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions including Discovery, Scripps, AT&T, ESPN Star Sports, CBS, Virgin Media, and Fox. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers.

New at The Cable Show 2010:

IBMS for Multichannel Operations

IBMS (Integrated Broadcast Management System) is an end-to-end, modular software solution that spans all the advertising and content processes required to run a multiplatform media operation. Leveraging a single centralized database and user interface, IBMS streamlines and automates many business functions while promoting cross-departmental collaboration. Program information entered into one module is shared throughout the system, significantly facilitating processes such as planning, promotions, traffic, and scheduling. By centralizing these and other vital functions, IBMS enables cable networks, cable operating companies, and telcos to move to more efficient filed-based operations while providing a better consumer experience.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/IBMS.zip

IBMS Rights

Comprehensive Content Rights Management

The growth of linear and on-demand multiplatform deployment has made compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations even more difficult. Pilat Media is helping broadcasters fully exploit rights for each platform while remaining rights compliant with IBMS Rights. This new, stand-alone centralized rights management system covers a complete set of services for asset lifecycle management from production through distribution — applying centralized rights management, contract management, deal management, and asset finance.

With new IBMS Rights, users can record contractual terms and assign rights to centrally log and manage the consumption and distribution terms for all acquired or produced content, both long form and short form, across all types of services. A comprehensive application programming interface (API) enables integration with third-party systems including linear scheduling systems, on-demand storefront management systems, Internet content management systems, media asset management systems, and even content sales and affiliate management systems.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/IBMSRightsManagement.zip

IBMS:OnTarget

Advanced Advertising Campaign Management

To help broadcasters take advantage of advertisers’ increasing expectations for a TV experience that supports targeted and measurable advertising similar to that provided in Internet services, Pilat Media provides an advanced advertising campaign management add-on to its IBMS Sales product — IBMS:OnTarget. This module delivers the ability to sell TV commercial inventory using profile-based targeting across live broadcast, on-demand content, and recorded programming. More importantly, it provides content and multi-channel service providers with the ability to sell advertising based upon set-top box segmentation capabilities instead of being limited to geographic and network-based demographics.

IBMS:OnDemand

OnDemand, Cross-platform Broadcast Management

To meet the needs of rapidly growing cable, IPTV, satellite, broadband, and mobile VoD marketplaces, IBMS:OnDemand expands IBMS Content into a full business management system for on-demand, cross-platform services management. It supports centralized management of multiple services to help broadcasters (networks and service providers) deploy and differentiate on-demand services that maximize content value across multiple delivery platforms.

The IBMS:OnDemand add-on module provides the ability to define content offers with rich multilingual metadata and related title associations for small to massive asset libraries. Additionally, it maintains service navigation trees to promote viewer discovery of the content and schedules title availability. With IBMS Content these processes are supported by rights-aware system checks. Viewing statistics are fed back for analysis using the integrated tool set, thereby providing a central location for managing and maximizing the value of all the broadcaster’s content services. All metadata, offers, navigation, and schedules are delivered to DRM and content delivery systems for implementation of the managed services.