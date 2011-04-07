Clear-Com Introduces Tempest900 Digital Wireless Intecom System

New System Offers Additional Wireless Options and Better Coverage in Challenging Environments

LAS VEGAS ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, is launching the new Tempest®900 900MHz digital wireless intercom system at this year’s 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6647). Together with Tempest®2400, the Tempest900 offers customers another viable and reliable wireless intercom option for their specific application needs. Tempest900 is available in the United States and Canada, while Tempest2400 is distributed worldwide.

Tempest900 offers much of the same intuitive operation and menu structure, as well as look and feel, of the Tempest2400 system. Tempest900 is also available in 2- and 4-channel versions and comes fully-loaded with the same set of features, functions and operations as the Tempest2400; including the ability to operate in Normal, Split and Shared Modes.

The difference is that Tempest900 may provide improved coverage in areas where more structural penetration is required and in large enclosed areas where multipath interference would otherwise be a factor. The longer wavelengths and wider symbol width used in the 902 to 928 MHz frequency range allow Tempest900 signals to break through dense walls and other structural objects more readily, increasing the range for users and reducing potential loss of audio.

“In the world of RF technology there is rarely a single solution for all applications or all environments,” says Stephen Sandford, Product Manager of the Tempest wireless systems. “Tempest900 was created to perform in certain applications that may not be appropriate for 2.4GHz or other technologies. In other cases, it can perfectly complement other wireless intercom systems such as the Tempest2400 to address specific communication requirements. We are pleased to announce the launch of the Tempest900 at this year’s NAB Show.”

A single Tempest900 in Normal Mode can support between one and five full duplex wireless users who always need the ability to talk on the intercom system. But, by using a BaseStation in Split or Shared Mode, it can support an unlimited number of users who need to monitor the conversation and can share talk capacity.

A total of five Tempest900 BaseStations can be co-located and connected together via their Partyline or 4-wire intercom connections offering a maximum of 25 Tempest full duplex wireless BeltStations operating in close proximity while maintaining excellent system performance. To further expand a system Tempest900 and Tempest2400 can be used together, so it is now possible to combine up to 15 BaseStations, using 10 Tempest2400s and five Tempest900s.

With the addition of Tempest900, Clear-Com is now the only provider in the broadcast and live performance markets to offer a wide range of Basic, Advanced and Expert level wireless intercom solutions including the Tempest2400 2.4GHz system, CellCom®1.92-1.93GHz system, HME DX Series 2.4GHz systems, and HME PRO850™ UHF band system. All Clear-Com wireless systems will be exhibited at the NAB Show year.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.