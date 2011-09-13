ARD-aktuell Chooses Mosart for Newsroom Automation on Germany's Flagship TV News

BERGEN, Norway -- Sept. 7, 2011 -- ARD-aktuell, the common newscentre operation of Germany's national public television network and the world's largest public broadcaster, has chosen Mosart Medialab's newsroom automation system for news programming, including the flagship Tagesschau. ARD-aktuell's Mosart(R) installation at its Hamburg studios will include two entire systems, for main and backup galleries, with roll-out during 2012.

Regional broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) will build the new studios for ARD-aktuell in conjunction with Hamburg-based integrators Studio Hamburg Media Consult International (MCI). With the accelerating pace of Mosart(R) installations in Europe, MCI has begun a program of Mosart(R) training for its own personnel to support its integration projects.

ARD broadcasts directly to viewers throughout Germany over its own digital terrestrial broadcast network, over satellite and cable, and via a digital package of four free-to-air channels (Das Erste, EinsFestival, EinsPlus and EinsExtra). The broadcaster also contributes to the production of cable/satellite channels Phoenix (events, news, and documentaries), KI.KA (children's programmes), 3sat (cultural/traditional programming), and ARTE (Franco-German cultural programming).

"Mosart(R) is seen as the premier newsroom automation system by Europe's top broadcasters, and it's particularly pleasing that ARD-aktuell recognized that Mosart(R)'s unmatched automation capabilities, combined with the ability to react instantly, made it a system they could trust for production on Tagesschau," said John Kjellevold, managing director, Mosart Medialab.

Mosart(R) version 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions that add to the capabilities of the most versatile and powerful system on the market, including a completely redesigned, fully configurable graphical user interface (GUI) with the capability to store settings. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics, as well as a range of interface overviews, can easily be assigned to buttons for easy and quick access, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for any TV production. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart(R) GUI, and Mosart(R) operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool that's ready for execution on request.

Mosart(R) version 3.0 also features enhanced handling of macros, sequences, loops, and continue points. Mosart(R)'s sequences tool enables separate parallel rundowns that can be executed on a studio back wall. Macros and continue points simplify automation setup, allowing the director to program once, but then proceed through multiple events or effects. Looping can now be applied to rundowns, segments, sequences, and clips.

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no or by phone at +47 55 90 80 70.

# # #

About MCI Studio Hamburg Media Consult International (MCI) GmbH is a systems integrator and sales company, operating internationally in the field of professional IT, broadcasting, and media technology. Using its own in-house resources, MCI provides consulting, planning, and construction services for TV, radio, media, and event projects throughout the world. MCI was founded in 1977 as a subsidiary of Studio Hamburg GmbH, one of the largest TV and film production facilities in Europe with studios in Hamburg and Berlin.

Media Consult International (MCI) GmbH is the right partner for developing new ideas and concepts. It supplies customised and intelligent solutions ranging from consultancy, technology, equipment, and furniture, to turnkey installations. The company's divisions are: Broadcast & Media Systems (systems integration business), Broadcast Consulting, Products (sales and distribution of broadcast products) and Workshops (technical furniture, special solutions, stage and exhibition construction).

At Germany's largest TV production site, you will find our team of 100 employees providing creative solutions for implementing the latest technology.

About Mosart Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV2 and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2 including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart(R) is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market-leader in studio automation, and customers include ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, and NRK.

ENDS