AVLEX INTRODUCES MIPRO ACT-3 SERIES DIVERSITY WIRELESS MICROPHONE SYSTEMS

Kansas City, MO – May 2011 … Avlex Corporation, the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, proudly introduces the MIPRO ACT-3 Series Diversity Wireless Microphone Systems. Consisting of the MIPRO ACT-311 single channel, ACT-311T dual channel, ACT-312 dual channel, and ACT-312T quad channel UHF Diversity receivers, MIPRO’s new ACT-3 Series Diversity Wireless Microphone Systems feature stellar sound quality and the rich feature set MIPRO is well-known for. These systems are the ideal choice for use in live performance, churches, theater, presentations, and countless additional applications where bandwidth is restricted.

Housed in either half or 1U rack mountable configurations, the MIPRO ACT-311, ACT-311T, ACT-312, and ACT-312T receivers incorporate Diversity technology with a range of UHF 620~934 MHz for optimum reception. Each receiver offers 961 selectable frequencies and 8 preset compatible channels per band. As is the case with all of MIPRO’s ACT Series wireless systems, the company’s highly acclaimed AutoScan and Automatic Channel Targeting (ACT) channel setup technologies are present to make operation quick and effortless.

The comprehensive feature set of the MIPRO ACT-3 Series receivers include PLL (Phase-locked loop) synthesized RF technology with low spurious emissions and increased RF stability, third generation RF circuitry featuring improved anti-interference characteristics and increased interference-free channel operation, and enhanced RF saturated dynamic range that decreases interference and THD (total harmonic distortion). Additionally, the ACT-3 Diversity receivers incorporate MIPRO’s PiloTone and NoiseLock circuitry to improve reception with less interference and include the industry’s only RF interference warning indicator and control for system management. Further, each receiver’s backlit LCD screen displays Group, Channel, Frequency, transmitter battery level, RF, Audio, SQ level meters, diversity operation, and an RF interference warning indicator for easy control and monitoring and includes automatic dim (stand-by) and lit (performance) display modes.

Optimized for use with the new ACT-3 Series receivers, MIPRO’s ACT-30H handheld and ACT-30T beltpack transmitters offer a wealth of functionality. Featuring a 20+ hour battery life, thoughtful ergonomics and rugged design, these transmitters feature improved RF circuitry with expanded 24 MHz bandwidth. MIPRO’s ACT technology syncs the transmitter and receiver frequency automatically.

Delivering the performance and intuitive operation today’s audio professional expects, the ACT-30H handheld transmitter incorporates PiloTone squelch technology for interference-free operation, a lockable, silent on/off switch, a 4-segment battery status meter, and its LCD displays group, channel, and error message codes. The ACT-30H is a top performer with its standard MU79b cardioid condenser capsule. For even greater performance, the MU89b super-cardioid true condenser or MU39b super-cardioid dynamic capsules are optionally available.

The ACT-30T miniature beltpack transmitter offers a comprehensive feature set that includes high SPL input with MIPRO’s proprietary “Photo-cell Coupling” high dynamic range modulation circuitry to increase system performance. With a selectable impedance switch for mic, guitar, or line inputs, mute button and optional remote mute switch, bright backlit display, programmable RF power and audio gain levels, a silent on/off switch, a 6-segment battery status meter, ACT circuitry for easy frequency setup, mini-XLR connectivity with a threaded bayonet attachment, and durable lightweight polymer construction, it’s ready for the rigors of everyday use.

Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the new MIPRO ACT-3 Series UHF Diversity Wireless Microphone Systems. “The ACT-3 Diversity Wireless Microphone Systems represent an exceptional and highly cost-effective wireless solution,” notes Canning. “With their ability to provide 961 selectable frequencies and 8 preset compatible channels per band, the ACT-3 receivers offer the flexibility today’s audio professional demands at a cost that is highly competitive without compromising the innovative features, superior sound quality, and reliable RF performance that MIPRO is known for.”

MIPRO’s ACT-3 Series Wideband Wireless Microphone Systems are expected to be in stock Q3, 2011 and is expected to have the following MSRP pricing:

• ACT-311/3H: $399.00

• ACT-311/30T/MU53: $399.00

• ACT-312/2 3H: $760.00

• ACT-312/2 30T/2 MU53: $760.00

• ACT-312/3H/30T/MU53: $760.00

About Avlex Corporation

Avlex Corporation is a leading supplier of high quality, feature rich, and competitively priced professional audio products. The Avlex, Superlux, and MIPRO brands of microphones, wireless systems, electronics, and accessories are available through independent dealers and contractors nationwide. For additional information on Avlex Corporation, visit the company online at www.avlex.com.

Photo Info: The new MIPRO 3-Series Diversity Wireless Microphone System.