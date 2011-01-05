HOSA TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCES HOSA PRO MICROPHONE CABLES

Buena Park, CA… Hosa Technology, the leading innovator of analog and digital connectivity solutions for the modern musician, is pleased to announce the introduction of the new Hosa Pro Microphone Cables. Combining first-rate cable for enhanced signal transmission and audio quality, world-class REAN® connectors by Neutrik® AG, and class-leading workmanship, the new Hosa Pro Microphone Cables re-define the landscape for professional quality cables at a midline price.

Cable quality is crucial to signal transmission and sound clarity. In this regard, the new Hosa Pro Microphone Cables raise the bar for products in their price range. These outstanding products feature 20 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for enhanced signal clarity, conductive PVC to absorb handling noise, a 90% OFC braided shield for effective EMI and RFI rejection, and a beefy, 6.8 mm outside diameter (OD) jacket for exceptional durability on-stage.

While most other cables in their price range feature cost-cutting molded connectors, Hosa Pro microphone cables feature REAN connectors by Neutrik AG, the leading supplier of professional entertainment connector systems. Featuring silver-plated contacts for superior signal transfer, zinc die-cast housing for rugged reliability, an attractive quadrangle design for ergonomic handling, chuck-type strain relief for maximum cable retention, rubber boot kink protection for long cable life, and a robust locking latch for secure connectivity, the REAN connectors deliver first-class audio performance with rugged durability designed to last for years.

Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s Director of Sales and Marketing, commented on the new Hosa Pro Microphone Cables. “Hosa Pro Microphone Cables are engineered to deliver years of rugged, dependable performance,” notes Pusey. “By combining REAN connectors by Neutrik AG with world-class manufacturing techniques, these cables re-define performance and value. I’m absolutely confident these cables will be very well received by all who audition them.”

Available in standard and hi-Z configurations and packaged in minimal, recyclable packaging for a greener planet, the new Hosa Pro Microphone Cables are available in 3-, 5-, 10-, 25-, 50-, and 100-foot lengths for standard (XLR3F to XLR3M) models and carry suggested retail pricing ranging from $13.20 to $121.20. The hi-Z (XLR3F to ¼ inch TS) models are available in 5-, 10-, and 25-foot lengths, with suggested retail pricing ranging from $15.60 to $38.10. Both lines will be available in Q1, 2011.

