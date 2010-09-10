ANTON/BAUER AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS DUAL CERTIFICATION IN ISO 9001 AND ISO 14001

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a Vitec Group brand, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to announce at IBC 2010 (Stand 11.F60) that it has been awarded two coveted certifications from the International Organization for Standardization: the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems standard and the ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems standard. The awards certify all aspects of Anton/Bauer’s business, with specific procedures set in place to evaluate and improve the company’s key processes, ensuring that customers continue to receive unparalleled customer service and support.

The ISO is the world's largest developer and publisher of International Standards and its stringent criteria are recognized worldwide. Its ISO 9001 requirements are among the strictest of the approximately 13,000 standards established by the organization and serve as a model for quality assurance in all facets of Anton/Bauer’s business, including design, development, production, installation, and servicing with no exclusions. ISO 14001 addresses the identification and control of environmental impact of activities, products or services, the improvement of environmental performance and the implementation of a systematic approach to setting environmental objectives and targets – key criteria for discerning customers eager to meet environmental standards.

Instead of applying separately to both standards, Anton/Bauer chose to embark upon the arduous certification process for both standards at one time. This is an unusual and demanding procedure, and their simultaneous granting is a singular achievement. The certification of both the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 also highlights Anton/Bauer’s complete commitment to its current customers’ specific needs, to the advancement of the industry in general, and to its own growth and continual improvement as a company.

“At Anton/Bauer we believe that a successful company is always moving forward, always seeking new ways to benefit its customers and improve the way it does business,” says Michael Sobbell, quality assurance manager at Anton/Bauer. “That’s why we decided to pursue these ISO certifications. We’re dedicated to satisfying our existing customers, and even our suppliers, who themselves have very high standards. These certifications signify that Anton/Bauer has implemented an integrative management system that complies with the ISO standards, and it defines us as a company focused on excellence in management policies, operational processes and continuous quality improvement.”

The award of both ISO certifications comes after the completion of an exacting audit, conducted by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board certified registrar, American Systems Registrar, to determine if the company conformed to the established standards. “We had to examine, analyze, and document every aspect of our business, making various process improvements and establishing the required controls and metrics that ISO-compliance demanded,” continues Sobbell. “It was a huge undertaking, but we’ve already reaped the rewards, as it has altered our approach to the way we do business. Our company is more streamlined, efficient and effective which, in the end, benefits our customers.”

This preeminent distinction is also a huge step for Anton/Bauer’s growth because it gives the company an invaluable edge in its own marketplace as well as an entry into others. “In addition to our current OEMs, many entities in other markets, such as the military and medical industries, now require ISO certification,” says Sobbell. “Because these are global standards, the ISO accreditation is recognized by those industries as well. Having implemented these standards opens the door to further certification as we expand into additional markets.”

Most importantly, the ongoing process of maintaining ISO certification will facilitate Anton/Bauer’s continued corporate success as the company works to adhere to the standards of excellence set by the organization. By continually striving to identify areas for improvement in operational processes, product quality, and customer service, Anton/Bauer will offer expanding benefits to its end users and greater value to its corporate brand.

According to Michael Accardi, company president, the dual certifications are a real milestone for Anton/Bauer. “We’re incredibly excited about what it means for our future as a company,” he says, “and we’re incredibly proud of our entire staff for achieving this tremendous honor. We’re perfectly poised to lead our industry into the future.”

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160 HC and HCX Series. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.