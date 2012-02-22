ANTON/BAUER TO FEATURE LATEST POWER SOLUTIONS FOR SONY, CANON, PANASONIC, RED AND ARRI AT CABSAT 2012

MATRIX Cheese Plate and Gold Mount System Will Be Among Products on Display for Regional Digital Media and Satellite Professionals

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, FEBRUARY 22, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase several of its advanced power products at this year’s CABSAT 2012. Anton/Bauer will present high-capacity DIONIC® HC and DIONIC HCX batteries suitable for airline travel. Also featured will be the versatile MATRIX Cheese Plate, usable with a variety of Gold Mount® Solutions for the Sony F3 and NEX-FS-100, Canon 5D, 7D and 60D, Panasonic AG-AF100 and RED EPIC cameras. The company will present the products to digital media and satellite professionals from across the Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia.

wp-image-34181" />Part of the Logic Series®, the DIONIC HC series was designed to handle the demands of today’s power hungry equipment utilizing advanced lightweight, high current and high capacity, lithium ion cells. Incorporating breakthrough technology, the HC series also utilizes a honeycomb design to protect cells from puncture and minimize damage in the event of failure. Both the DIONIC HC and DIONIC HCX can travel as carry-on luggage, as well as checked baggage (see www.antonbauer.com for travel information). To provide precise run-time data and superior reliability, the DIONIC HX and DIONIC HCX provide an enhanced RealTime® LCD fuel gauge to display up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

The 91 watt-hour DIONIC HC sustains a 10 amp draw and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. The latest addition to the high-current product line, the DIONIC HCX is a 124 watt-hour capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours. Its motion detection feature incorporates a “deep sleep” setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor.

The new MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, allowing for easy mounting for Gold Mounts on a variety of cameras including:

• Sony F3 – QRC-DUAL PT – Gold Mount with four-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

• Sony NEX-FS-100 – FGM-S – 7 1/4 Gold Mount

• Canon 5D, 7D and 60D – QR-DLSR – 7 1/4 Gold Mount

• Panasonic AG-AF100 – QR-VBG – 7 1/4 Gold Mount adapter

• Red EPIC – QRC-EPIC – Exclusive features include three outputs: a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap® connectors for accessories.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch (the QR-PD/HDV is recommended for the Sony NEX-FS-100 in a pouch configuration).

For more information, visit www.AntonBauer.com.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.