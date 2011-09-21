TV Azteca Prefers Jampro UHF DTV Antenna System For Melchor Ocampo, Mexico

Sacramento, CA -- Jampro Antennas has received a contract from TV Azteca, one of Latin America’s largest television networks and a long-time customer of the antenna manufacturer, to provide a UHF television antenna system for its growing Mexican network. Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro’s president made the announcement from headquarters in Sacramento, CA.

The new system will be installed in the municipality of Melchor Ocampo in the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon. It is designed to improve TV Azteca’s coverage in one of Mexico’s most progressive farming, industrial and commercial centers.

As they have many times in the recent past for other locations, TV Azteca chose a DTV-ready Jampro model JUHD Broad Band UHF Panel Antenna for Melchor Ocampo. The system includes Jampro’s RWCS-652-20/54 UHF waveguide combiner, Jampro Proline rigid transmission line and related RF components required for the installation.

Perchevitch commented on his company’s relationship with TV Azteca: “We have been supplying TV Azteca with RF equipment for over 20-years. Jampro is the only U.S. manufacturer of complete DTV systems and the first antenna company to introduce DTV solutions in 1993. Since the advent of DTV we have also provided TV Azteca with nearly 20 DTV antenna systems and like to feel we have shared in their remarkable success expanding the broadcaster’s North and South American market share.”

The JUHD can be side or top mounted and has a modular design that is easily configured to provide various azimuth and elevation patterns. It is DTV-ready for UHF bands IV and V. By using an optional beam tilt and null fill feature, elevation patterns can be shaped to achieve maximum coverage. Radomes will be used to protect the panels from rain and dust, prevalent in an agricultural area like Melchor Ocampo.

TV Azteca, headquartered Mexico City, is and owned by Television Azteca S.A. De C.V. The network enjoys national coverage throughout Mexico via over the air, cable, satellite and Internet. TV Azteca is also available in parts of the southern United States via broadcast or digital cable. Its subsidiary, Azteca America is the fastest growing television network in the United Sates. The Network’s Azteca 13 is a third-language channel that broadcasts via digital paid TV throughout Canada, and they also operate Azteca 13 Internacional, which reaches 13 countries in Central and South America.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

