Wohler Introduces Three New Versions of Its Award-Winning HDCC-200A(TM) Subtitling Card

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 11, 2010 -- At its IBC2010 press conference today, Wohler Technologies Inc. introduced three new subtitling cards within the company's groundbreaking HDCC-200A-OP47 product range, allowing users to handle transmission and monitoring of World System Teletext (WST) and OP47-based subtitles. Based on Wohler's award-winning FULL HDCC-200A(TM) card, each of the three new XCODE, DUALMON, and LOGGER cards provides broadcasters with the specific functionality their applications require at a competitive price point.

The XCODE is a dual-channel WST/OP-47 subtitle inserter that encodes subtitle streams onto two separate SD/HD-SDI video signals. The card can also bridge subtitles from one channel to the other, transcoding the subtitle data from WST (SD) to OP-47 (HD) or vice-versa as required. XCODE also supports encoding and decoding for as many as four GPI inputs, to perform tasks such as remote cueing or switching. Wohler's new DUALMON card provides dual-channel WST and OP-47 subtitle monitoring, and generates burned-in subtitle display on two dedicated SDI outputs. The LOGGER is a dual-channel data extractor that outputs full WST/OP-47 subtitle data from SD/HD-SDI video signals to serial and/or Ethernet ports for logging, external monitoring, and regeneration of subtitle files. The combined functionality of XCODE, DUALMON, and LOGGER can be found in one device: the FULL HDCC-200A.

Once in the HD-VANC, data may be either recorded on a variety of HD storage devices or distributed via a facility's digital video distribution network. As well as being able to convert VBI-based WST to HD-VANC data, the card will also convert GPI data for subsequent insertion into HD-VANC. The card is also able to convert the HD-VANC data back to WST and GPI data onto the SD-SDI output stream.

"Our popular HDCC-200A subtitling card offers uniquely robust functionality in handling subtitles, and we've designed these three new cards to give broadcasters even more flexibility in leveraging HDCC-200A functionality within their operations," said Renaud Desportes, technical director, Wohler EMEA. "With the XCODE, DUALMON, and LOGGER cards, Wohler customers are equipped with tools that meet their specific needs now and can be adapted later to provide the full capabilities of the FULL HDCC-200A card."

Each card fits into well-known modular chassis, including those of Ross Video, Evertz, and IRT, to enable tight integration and, in turn, further reduce power requirements. Because the range is FPGA-based, it simplifies installation, enables "set-and-forget" configuration, requires little or no maintenance, and performs reliably and efficiently over the long term. Upgrading from one version to another requires only an update of the product firmware.

More information about the HDCC-200A-OP47 product range, as well as other Wohler solutions, is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS