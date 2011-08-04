Nevion to unveil control and monitoring enhancements at IBC

New offerings include continuous, remote video-over-IP monitoring

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, August 3, 2011 - Nevion, the leading provider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, announced today substantial improvements to its control and monitoring capabilities across Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product families—to be shown at IBC (September 9-13, Amsterdam, The Netherlands) at booth 8.B70.

Nevion’s FCS range of in-service monitoring solutions enables customers to identify quality issues along the transport path and proactively correct problems before they affect services. Two new offerings, fully integrated into the Ventura modular video transport platform, provide monitoring for all signal types.

The new FCS250-PLUS is a compact, cost-effective monitoring system designed to ensure that services achieve continuous target quality standards. With a built-in Web interface for local monitoring and configuration with SNMP and XML for remote access, the FCS250-PLUS monitors and assesses the integrity of up to four DVB-ASI or HD/SD-SDI signals or 256 video-over-IP streams, making it a complete solution for all video monitoring needs. The solution features automated SLA compliance monitoring and monitoring of DVB-ASI signals according to TR 101290, SD-SDI signals according to SMPTE-259 and HD-SDI signals according to SMPTE-292 standards.

Also new at IBC, the FCS250-IP offers the highest capacity video-over-IP monitoring with continuous remote diagnostics. Designed to monitor and assess the integrity of professional digital video broadcast transmissions over IP networks, a single FCS250-IP unit can simultaneously monitor up to 256 transport streams at Gigabit Ethernet wire-speed. The product offers passive non-intrusive monitoring of the integrity of video signals when transported over IP networks, and complements Nevion’s FCS1000-PLUS product, which is ideal for more detailed analysis at the ingress and egress.

With the CP-TOUCH-1U, Nevion introduces an innovative, easy-to-use touch-screen control panel for control and monitoring across the Flashlink and VikinX product lines. The panel is designed for comprehensive control of signal processing, distribution and router control, all from one source, facilitating control of the entire signal flow in master control, studio, outside broadcast, head-end or other applications. The new panel offers a modern touch-based interface featuring state-of-the-art advances in touch-screen technology that bring superior flexibility to programming the panel according to specific customer applications.

The next evolution of Nevion’s Multicon GYDA will debut at IBC. MultiCon 3.5—an advanced element manager for Flashlink solutions—offers enhanced security and improved support for large systems. Multicon is increasingly important for configuration of the latest Flashlink modules for such functions as video format conversion and audio embedding. The new touch panel works in conjunction with Multicon to provide a state-of-the-art control surface for signal processing, distribution and routing devices under the control of Multicon.

