Tiffen Dfx v3 Adds Support for Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5

The leader in still and motion digital filters and effects expands host support for its multi award-winning Dfx solution to include FCP 10.0.4 and Motion 5.0.3

Hauppauge, NY – May 17, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce its award-winning digital filter suite – Tiffen Dfx v3 – is now available for use on Apple® Final Cut Pro® X (10.0.4) and Motion® 5 (5.0.3). Winner of the Studio Prime Award (April 2012), Award of Superiority from MicroFilmmaker Magazine (March 2012), the Photo Industry Reporter’s prestigious Best of the Best award for CES 2012 (March 2012), the DV Black Diamond award (October 2011), Videomaker’s Best of Show CES 2012 (January 2012), and Digital Photography Magazine 2012 Editors’ Choice Award (March 2012), the Tiffen Dfx digital filter solution simulates 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction plus natural light and photographic effects, making it a definitive set of digital optical filters for any video editor, director of photography or still photographer.

“Our Tiffen Dfx v3 digital filter suite is a critical part of the compositing and effects production workflow for video editors and motion graphic artists. Having support for the Final Cut Pro and Motion community ensures that these artists are able to use their Tiffen Dfx filters when they make the move to the latest Apple pro video application offerings,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company.

Tiffen Dfx Pricing and Availability

Tiffen Dfx for FCP X and Motion 5 is available today for $599.00 USD. In addition to supporting Apple Final Cut Pro 10.0.4 and Motion 5.0.3, one Tiffen Dfx v3 video/film plug-in license will also run in Adobe® After Effects®, Adobe Premiere® Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro 6 & 7 and Avid® editing systems if installed and activated on the same machine.

The Tiffen Dfx v3 photo plug-in is available today for $199.95 USD. One Tiffen Dfx photo plug-in license will run in Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom®, and Apple Aperture® if installed and activated on the same machine.

The standalone version of Tiffen Dfx v3 is available today for $169.95 USD.

To download Tiffen Dfx v3, please visit: http://tiffensoftware.com/products.

Tiffen, the One-Stop Shop for Visual Effects Software Solutions

Through a global distribution partnership with Digital Film Tools, a developer of visual effects tools, Tiffen provides the creative community access to an unprecedented breadth and depth of award-winning visual effects products with special production bundles that can be purchased only through Tiffen and DFT.

Steve Tiffen notes, “Tiffen has built a reputation on listening to our customers and giving them the best in visual effects technology – part of which means ensuring our digital effects tools are available on the latest editing software products such as Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5. The other part is variety. In addition to supporting the new Apple releases with our flagship digital filter suite, we have significantly expanded our visual effects product offering through our relationship with Digital Film Tools. We can accommodate our customers’ needs at any level, whether they are looking for a specific image treatment tool or an entire effects editing production suite, they can come to Tiffen.”

The extensive list of visual effects plug-ins and production bundles, which can be purchased on the Tiffen website at http://tiffensoftware.com/products/dft-products, includes:

• Composite Suite Pro 1.0 for Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Editing Systems

• EZ Mask 2.0 for Adobe Photoshop

• Film Stock for photos and video/film

• Light 3.5 for Adobe Photoshop and Apple Aperture

• Ozone 2.5 for Adobe Photoshop and Apple Aperture

• PhotoCopy for photos and video/film

• Power Mask 1.0 for Adobe Photoshop

• Power Matte 2.0 for Adobe After Effects

• Power Stroke 1.0 for Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, and Apple Aperture

• Rays for photos and video/film

• reFine for photos and video/film

• Snap 2.5 for Adobe Photoshop

• zMatte 3.0 for Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Avid Editing Systems

Exclusive effects production bundles offer creatives unprecedented effects capabilities, combining more than 70 years of artistry and technical expertise into one expansive package. The following bundles can be purchased only through Tiffen and DFT:

• EZ Mask bundled with Dfx photo plug-in

• Power Matte bundled with Dfx video/film plug-in

• PowerStroke Photoshop with Dfx photo plug-in

• PowerStroke Aperture with Dfx photo plug-in

• PowerStroke After Effects with Dfx video plug-in

• reFine with Dfx photo plug-in

• reFine with Dfx video plug-in

• PhotoCopy with Dfx photo plug-in and Dfx video/film plug-in

• PhotoCopy with Dfx video/film plug-in

For more information about the DFT collection of visual effects plug-ins offered by Tiffen, please visit: http://tiffensoftware.com/products/dft-products.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

