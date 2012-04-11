MultiDyne(R) Introduces SilverBACK-II(TM) Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution at the 2012 NAB Show

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 11, 2012 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber optic video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that it will introduce the SilverBACK-II(TM), a new cost-effective, camera-mounted fiber transport solution, at the 2012 NAB Show. The feature-rich, battery-powered system has been completely re-designed, combining an elegant, compact case -- just over one inch thick -- with a simple and intuitive user interface. The system transports all camera signals including SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, and tally for sports, ENG, D-SNG, and multicamera studio applications.

The SilverBACK-II can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. The unit's return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or monitor viewing, providing a high-quality viewing experience for users in the field. It allows users to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels, and an additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including STs, Neutrik(R) opticalCon, Fibreco Mini 2 expanded beam, and Lemo 304M.

The SilverBACK-II supports up to four channels of AES or analog program audio as well as a full-featured, single-channel intercom with talk and listen gain adjustments. Additionally, an adjustable PGM inject allows the camera operator to hear program audio mixed with intercom. To enable audio, a mic input with pre-amp is included for talent or camera-mounted audio needs, along with a talent IFB. The receiver features a standard 4-wire intercom output configuration with an optional 2-wire conversion. PGM audio is available for the talent or stage manager via a convenient headphone jack.

"Our new SilverBACK-II camera adapter is a sophisticated fiber transport solution that has been designed from the user's perspective," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "The ergonomic and unobtrusive feel make it perfect for use in both studio and rugged environments, and it guarantees the delivery of high-quality signals regardless of distance."

To view a demonstration of the SilverBACK-II, visit MultiDyne at the 2012 NAB Show, booth C10421. More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets.

