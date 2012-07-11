Aphex®’s New Audio Xciter™ Music App Now Available: Hear Your Music the Way It Was Meant to Sound

— Pro audio technology innovator Aphex releases the Audio Xciter™ music player app, providing unprecedented sound quality on mobile devices through its proprietary Xciter digital signal processor (DSP), previously available only in pro audio equipment ��

BURBANK, CA, July 10, 2012 — Aphex®, a leader in audio enhancement technology for more than 35 years, is proud to announce the availability of Audio Xciter™, the first audio app that dynamically improves the quality of digital music (as well as audiobooks and podcasts) on your Apple iOS devices through a proprietary Xciter digital signal processor (DSP). It has been the career-long dream of Aphex Chairman & CEO David Wiener to help musicians and music lovers make the most of every music experience, and Audio Xciter is a great testament of Wiener’s drive to end the debate about poor audio quality in digital devices. Audio Xciter uses patented Aphex DSP technology to improve the quality of your music by analyzing and enhancing the audio signal in real time. The iOS app is available today with an Android version to follow next month.

Legendary musicians such as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Led Zeppelin have relied on the Aphex technology behind Audio Xciter for years and used to rent Aphex products for thousands of dollars for audio mastering. Now music lovers can experience the original sound quality created in-studio through the Audio Xciter app (available as a free demo download).

“Heavily compressed digital music files reduce sonic performance in music recordings,” said David Wiener. “We've leveraged our professional studio technology and created Audio Xciter to restore the detail, richness and spaciousness to your audio experience. The result is a more immersive sound that more accurately reflects the original intentions of the artists, engineers and producers. All the musicians and producers we work with think this is a revolutionary product for mobile music.”

“The Audio Xciter app brings musical detail to life, no matter what style of music you're listening to. You will hear increased clarity, along with space and detail, that will impress anyone,” said Alan Parsons, GRAMMY® Award-winning record producer and engineer.

The free Audio Xciter app allows 15 minutes of enhanced playback per day. Users have two upgrade options: Audio Xciter Basic removes the time restriction and Audio Xciter Studio allows users to fine-tune the Xciter DSP settings for a truly custom experience. The launch pricing is $2.99 for Audio Xciter ($4.99 after July 31st) and $7.99 for Audio Xciter Studio ($9.99 after July 31st). Audio Xciter can be purchased through iTunes for iOS and will soon be available at the Android Store and Amazon.com for Android devices. The app is available at http://bit.ly/AudioXciter-for-iOS.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Audio Xciter will go to Respect the Music, Aphex’s foundation supporting music and arts education.

Additional information including demo videos and screenshots are available at http://AudioXciterApp.com.