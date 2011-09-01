IBC 2011: Autodesk Presents Great Views and Great News

Join Autodesk for New Product Demos, Customer Presentations and More -- Live in Amsterdam or Online Through AREA

At this year’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) Sept. 9 to 13 in Amsterdam, Autodesk will demonstrate the latest version of Autodesk Smoke for Mac OS X editorial finishing software, along with the latest versions of the company’s 3D visual effects software for television, film and post production: Autodesk Flame Premium software, which launched at IBC 2010, and Autodesk Flare software, which launched at IBC 2009. Autodesk will also highlight interoperability improvements and collaborative workflows between the creative finishing suite of products and the Autodesk Entertainment Creation Suites through a series of guest presentations and product demonstrations. Follow Autodesk at IBC on Twitter at www.twitter.com/autodesk_me, hashtag ADSKIBC, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/autodeskME.

Approximately 50,000 broadcasting media and entertainment professionals in the global media industry travel to Amsterdam every year to participate in IBC. Digital artists from around the globe will be able to experience Autodesk software live at Hall 7, Stand D25, or on AREA, the 400,000 strong Autodesk online user community. So grab your 3D glasses and join the fun!

Autodesk Workflows and Product Showcase

At IBC, Autodesk will demonstrate how its comprehensive Digital Entertainment Creation solutions facilitiate 3D data interchange from previsualization to post production, while helping to maximize creative capabilities and pipeline efficiency for high-quality graphic, commercial and promo work. Presentations will feature 3D relighting tools for next-generation look development, a holistic stereoscopic 3D pipeline with real-time color grading, visual effects and 3D re-dimensionalization and the advantages of consolidating editing, color and 3D visual effects, into a comprehensive finishing solution on the Mac.

Autodesk Media & Entertainment will be showing the recently released Subscription Advantage packs and extension releases with new technological enhancements, as an exclusive to Autodesk Subscription customers. The following Autodesk 2012 products will be featured at the booth:

• Autodesk Smoke for editing, color and 3D visual effects

• Autodesk Flame Premium, a single solution for 3D visual effects and look development with innovative tools for interactive 3D compositing and color grading

• Autodesk Flare, a powerful 3D node-based compositing assistant with the full creative toolset of Autodesk Flame

• Autodesk Maya Entertainment Creation Suite and Autodesk 3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite software for high-end motion graphics, computer animation and visual effects.

Autodesk Customer Showcase

• Senior VFX Artist Jason Farrow of ENVY Post (UK) will present the company’s work using Smoke for the televisions spots for the popular reality show “Britain’s Next Top Model”

• VFX Supervisor Matthew Unwin and Stereographer Christopher Anthony Vincze of MPC (UK) will present how Flame Premium and Maya were used to create and combine fully CG environments, animated characters and live-action footage for a :60 second stereographic film to promote SKY Movies in the UK and Ireland.

AREA TV -- http://area.autodesk.com/ibc2011 -- exclusive content and live streaming from the show floor starting Sept. 9

• Demos of the latest Autodesk releases

• Interviews with guest presenters and strategic partners

• Behind-the-scenes and feature videos

Autodesk Public Events

• Fourth Annual Amsterdam FCPUG SuperMeet (Final Cut Pro Users Group): Registration required http://supermeet.com/

Sunday, Sept. 11 from 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. at the Hotel Krasnapolsky

Join the large gathering of creative and collaborative editors, HDSLR filmmakers, digital content creators and gurus during IBC 2011 and watch a main stage demo of Smoke for Mac.

Autodesk Partners

Autodesk thanks its strategic partners HP and AJA Video Systems for supporting Autodesk’s IBC 2011 booth activities and for their strategic partnership in AREA TV, as well as its booth technology partners NVIDIA and Fusion-io. Special thanks to NVIDIA for the Autodesk booth daily giveaway – an NVIDIA Quadro 4000 card.

Autodesk, Flame, Flare, Maya, Smoke and 3ds Max are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2011 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

# # #