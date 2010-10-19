“YOU GOTTA SEE THIS!” ROCKS IPOD TOUCH 4th GENERATION

Boinx Software helps you get in "touch" with your inner artist; create photo magic with the coolest photo app to hit the scene

Puchheim, Germany – October 19, 2010 –Boinx Software, a multi-award winning developer of cool software for the Mac and iOS devices including the iPhone®, iPad™ and iPod®, puts their chart-topping iPhone photography app “You Gotta See This!” in-tune with the iPod touch® 4th Generation. “You Gotta See This!” users can now create and share visually stunning photo collages with their friends and family on the highest-resolution iPod screen ever. The updated “You Gotta See This!” app also sports various user-inspired updates and under the hood operating enhancements, such as a larger video preview window while recording and optimized memory usage, for maximum artistic expression and user satisfaction.

“You Gotta See This!” is available now at a celebratory 24-hour sale price of $0.99 USD (from regular price of $1.99 USD). After 24-hours, the price will return to $1.99 USD. To download the App, please visit: http://itunes.com/apps/yougottaseethis.

About “You Gotta See This!”

Recently named “App of the Day,” and “Top App for August” by MSN Tech & Gadget UK, “You Gotta See This!” has been topping-charts and wowing users all over the world. “’You Gotta See This!’ is an app you can have fun with at concerts, scenic landmarks, and other places that you wish to share with family and friends,” iPhone Life Magazine http://bit.ly/9zCmmD.

Designed originally for iPhone 4 technology, “You Gotta See This!” gives users the ability to choose between the two built-in cameras, hit record, point, and capture their surroundings in an arbitrary, 3D fashion for eye-catching results. Two significant features are utilized; the option to use either of the two cameras, and the new gyroscope technology, now available in the iPod touch 4th Generation, which determines the camera orientation for recording and positioning each captured image on a flat surface to create dreamlike spatial collages. The images come together to create seemingly abstract and emotionally stimulating visual representations of everyday atmospheres. Choose between six amazing themes, including “Polaroid Stone,” “Light Table Collage,” “Vintage Fabric,” “Magic Light,” “Dark Table Collage,” and “Wall of Tiles,” to give your images an added artistic and personal flair. Once your images are displayed, “You Gotta See This!” allows users to share their collages with friends via Twitter, Facebook or e-mail, or simply save to your iPhone camera roll for later presentation.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6559

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan