NewTek Announces Major Update to DataLink

LAS VEGAS - NAB Show - April 7, 2011 - NewTek, worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, announces DataLink(tm) 3.0, the latest update to the LiveText(tm) 2 integrated application that allows operators to pre-produce graphics and titles, and deliver real-time display of constantly updated information instantly to NewTek TriCaster(tm).

"The new DataLink 3.0 streamlines the configuration and management of data sources," said NewTek Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Cross. "The added hardware sources and the support for RSS feeds provide a wide array of creative possibilities. DataLink 3.0 provides yet another advantage for TriCaster users who need to deliver constantly changing information that is accurate and looks great."

DataLink 3.0 provides a highly configurable way to manage data from many different sources, including text files, databases, and scoring and timekeeping devices, such as Daktronics scoreboard controllers. DataLink 3.0 also adds support for RSS feeds from multiple network data sources, including Twitter feeds, all of which can be independently configured for use in LiveText 2.

For more information regarding NewTek at the 2011 NAB Show, visit: www.newtek.com/nab/. For up-to-the- minute details on NewTek at NAB, follow NewTek on Facebook (NewTek) and Twitter (@NewTekInc).

About NewTek at National Association of Broadcasters Show 2011

NewTek will demonstrate its latest products, including TriCaster 850, TriCaster 850 CS and TriCaster Virtual Set Editor at Booth #SL4514. In addition, NewTek will give away over $100,000 in prizes during the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway. NewTek will present the second annual "Broadcast Minds" free event on Tuesday, April 12 at the Renaissance Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. PT. Panelists include Adam Carolla, Leo Laporte, Steve Hellmuth, and Mark Fratto. The event will be moderated by Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, editor, Streaming Media Magazine. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to sign up at www.newtek.com/nab.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster(tm) product line, 3Play(tm) and LightWave 3D(r). NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy(r) Awards.

Clients include: MTV, Adam Carolla Show, Leo Laporte's TWiT.TV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, St. John's University, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

