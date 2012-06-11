Broadcasters Turn to Actus for Transport Stream Monitoring and Managing Loudness

New Actus loudness monitoring solution, QualiTV, helps broadcasters comply with regulations; on display at Broadcast Asia 2012

Tel Aviv, Israel – June 11, 2012 – Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, is showcasing new loudness monitoring technology at the Broadcast Asia 2012 exhibition, held in Singapore from June 19–22 (stand 4M2-01). Actus QualiTV is the only tool on the market today that brings broadcasters a complete picture of their transmission. “Growing numbers of consumers have voiced their concerns in the past few years about variations in loudness, resulting in national legislative activities that have begun to regulate broadcasters more closely,” comments Asaf Salant, Sales Manager, Actus Digital. “The ability to completely monitor Loudness Compliance is now fully integrated into Actus QualiTV. Broadcasters can avoid costly legislative penalties and better handle viewer complaints with this fully compliant feature.” QualiTV is a multi-layer solution that offers centralized broadcast performance operational information in real time.

The Actus QualiTV module lets operators maintain continuous measurements that, among other things, identifies program loudness and loudness range. Loudness measurements combined with robust logging allow users to quickly review the status and provide continuous, exportable measurements as proof of compliance and to defend against loudness complaints. The powerful combination of loudness measurement and logging easily demonstrates compliance with loudness standards.

Actus QualiTV Loudness Feature Highlights Include:

• Offers measurement to the ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2 standard

• Provides compliance with US CALM Act, ATSC A/85 Practice, EBU loudness monitoring

To meet these needs and more, Actus provides complete support of transport streams (ASI/IP/DVB) logging, including recording multiple audio tracks and multiple subtitles. This lets broadcasters seamlessly export and stream MPEG TS or low-resolution proxies with the relevant audio and/or subtitles.

• Record Transport Stream (TS), also saving the TS in its original format (“as-is”)

• Record multiple audio and multiple subtitles (DVB, Teletext, Imitext, etc.)

• Save the media in any bitrate required: from low quality up to full HD

