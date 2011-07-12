ANTON/BAUER EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL

Vitec Group Videocom Division Opens Office in Sao Paulo to Service Customers, Support Dealers and Stock Product as Nation Transitions to Digital

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / SHELTON, CT – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, continues to expand its presence in the Brazil market with the opening of The Vitec Group’s Videocom Division office in Sao Paulo. Now, Anton/Bauer can more easily help broadcasters and production professionals in the country meet the growing demand for high quality video equipment for high definition production.

The new office, led by Cristina Delboni, managing director, and Elizeu Moraes, supervisor of installation and maintenance, will serve as a hub to offer support, service and stock. The division will now be better situated to support its dealer network and stock product so that it is readily available on short notice. In addition, the division can now offer technical and maintenance service to new and existing customers as they make investments in their equipment infrastructure. This is particularly important at this time, with so many major sporting events scheduled to take place in the nation over the next several years.

“Anton/Bauer is excited to expand operations in Brazil, along with the other Videocom Division brands,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “With the second largest growing economy in the world, a local office will allow us to meet the increasing need for our products, technologies and after-sale support by broadcasters and production professionals as they prepare to upgrade equipment in advance of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2013, 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympic Games.”

In order to meet its own mandate for addressing the demands of broadcasters and production professionals around the world, additional presence in Brazil allows Anton/Bauer to emphasis its dedication to service, support and stock in the country and continue to nurture its relationships with the nation’s distributers and customers alike. In addition, Anton/Bauer will have an opportunity to educate local broadcasters about the necessity to invest in manufacturers that develop quality products.

“When it comes to choosing the right battery for your camera, there are so many things to consider,” explains Accardi. “For instance, you have to take into account new technologies, different chemistries and varying price ranges. In addition, other factors to consider are quality, reliability and safety features. The knowledge that Anton/Bauer has gained over the years as a manufacturer of quality products puts us in a unique position to be able to help educate local production professionals.”

Anton/Bauer strongly believes in and works hard to maintain its post-sales support. The company considers itself an integral member of its customers’ production teams and cites its ability to help crews from virtually anywhere as a major value added aspect when investing in its products. Now, with an office located right in Brazil, it’s that much easier for Anton/Bauer to offer that level of support to its customers in the country.

“As Brazil prepares to take center stage as host for some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, companies such as Anton/Bauer are needed to offer first-class products and unparalleled service,” says Delboni. “As the nation’s broadcast and production companies respond to the need for improved equipment infrastructure and decide where to invest, we hope they will choose The Vitec Videocom Division, including power solutions from Anton/Bauer.”

The Videocom Division specializes in the design and distribution of high quality equipment for professionals engaged in producing and transporting video content for the professional broadcast, film, live event and education industries. With the know-how to help customers upgrade to the latest systems quickly and cost-effectively, The Videocom Division is at the forefront of transition to digital with a range of equipment for high definition video and broadcast tools fully integrated with internet and digital wireless technology from its portfolio of quality brands. These brands include, Anton Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, IMT (Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company), OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec.

Later this year, Anton/Bauer will join The Vitec Group’s Videocom Division as it exhibits at the SET Congress and 20th Edition of Broadcast & Cable Show – International Technology Fair on Equipment and Services for Television Engineering, Broadcasting and Telecommunications. During this conference at the Imigrantes Exhibition Center in Sao Paulo, from August 23rd to the 25th, Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the versatility of its powerful solutions for broadcast and film environments (Booth G15).

# # #

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.