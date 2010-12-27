Wohler Technologies CABSAT 2011 Preview

CABSAT 2011 Preview

At CABSAT 2011, Wohler will demonstrate several state-of-the-art products from its industry-leading range of solutions for audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning. Featured products at the show include the new, compact Pandora system for clear, configurable loudness monitoring; the Presto multiview source selector; three new versions of Wohler's award-winning HDCC-200A(TM) range of captioning cards; and enhancements to the flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor.

Wohler Products at CABSAT 2011:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

With the operator in mind, Wohler is announcing major functional upgrades to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor. The most powerful solution in its class just got easier to use. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, an optical SPDIF input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information. To facilitate the additional information that can be displayed, the system gives operators free rein in using both screens as they wish, including the possibility of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other, or splitting the 16-channel meters across both screens for readability. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

Pandora Loudness Monitor

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing SDI, AES, stereo, or multichannel audio, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from five seconds to 60 minutes.

Presto Multiview Source Selector

Also on display at CABSAT 2011 is Presto, a new multiview source selector that makes 16 audio/video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays an SDI stream from any source.

HDCC-200A(TM) Captioning Cards

Wohler will showcase three new captioning cards within the company's groundbreaking HDCC-200A(TM) OP47 product range, which allows users to handle transmission and monitoring of World System Teletext (WST) and OP47-based captions. Based on Wohler's award-winning FULL HDCC-200A card, each of the three new cards -- XCODE, DUALMON, and LOGGER -- provides broadcasters with the specific functionality their applications require at a competitive price point.

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has recently expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"Wohler is dedicated to offering the highest quality systems for facilities of all sizes and complexities, built for real-world workflows and tailored to the current and future demands of production, acquisition, live broadcast, distribution, and transmission. We're looking forward to giving CABSAT attendees a firsthand look at our award-winning family of signal management solutions."

-- Kim Templeman-Holmes, executive vice president of global sales for Wohler Technologies Inc.

