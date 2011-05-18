Dimetis Demonstrates Software-Solution for IP-Services with 100% QoS at TM Forum Management World 2011

Network-Management from Place of Action to Customer’s Premises

Dietzenbach, May 2011 - Dimetis GmbH, the German-based IP Broadcast Leader demonstrates new features of Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager® and BOSS BROADCAST Manager®, an impressing powerful scalable end-to-end management system for video services over IP-networks, at this year’s TM Forum Management World.

”Standards-based, equipment-, technology- and protocol-agnostic Dimetis BOSS Platform® actually manages day-to-day operations and services of world class customers with more than two million subscribers for IPTV services”, explains Dimetis COO/CTO Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh.

“Imagine one would lose one single scene of a football match, maybe even a penalty kick. With our BOSS LINK Manager® and BOSS BROADCAST Manager® we make sure this will never happen, 24 x 7 x 365.” BOSS LINK Manager® manages video devices, core network and sets up point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections for all conceivable environments. It simplifies provisioning to a high degree by among others supporting different user-levels and being multi-client-capable. Implementing BOSS LINK Manager® is as easy as getting data in-synch with dynamic changes of networks and setting up new revenue-generating services allowing telecom network providers to unravel and sell money making services like a video transport from a football stadium in Germany to any customer worldwide. Dimetis BOSS BROADCAST Manager® is the perfect point solution to precisely and dynamically configure, schedule, monitor and control the IPTV and Cable headend across any network segment from place of action to playout with guaranteed bandwidth. “The outstanding capability of BOSS BROADCAST Manager® is to provide what we call M3: flawless and reliable control and monitoring of content, metadata and transport, all coming along with typical device monitoring. We treat video, audio and teletext exceptionally, so that in the end customers can fully enjoy a live game.” About TM Forum - With more than 700 corporate members in 195 countries, TM Forum is the world’s leading industry association focused on enabling best-in-class IT for service providers in the communications, media and cloud service markets. The Forum provides business-critical industry standards and expertise to enable the creation, delivery and monetization of digital services. For more information please visit http://www.tmforum.org About Dimetis GmbH - Dimetis GmbH, headquartered in Dietzenbach, Germany, with offices in United States and EMEA is a leading software supplier providing standards-based and customized Broadcast OSS and Telecom NGOSS solutions. Dimetis GmbH software products are used by many of the world’s largest broadcasters, telecommunication providers, and media carriers. (www.dimetis.de & www.dimetis.com) For further information, please contact: Dimetis GmbH Justus-von-Liebig-Str. 9 63128 Dietzenbach, Germany Tel.: +49 6074 3010-0 Fax: +49 6074 3010-301 www.dimetis.de E-Mail: salesadmin@dimetis.de