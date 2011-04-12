RADIANTGRID INTRODUCES VERSION 6.5 AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

New Media Automation Platform for File-Based Workflow

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 11, 2011 — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation service platforms, is making significant strides for New Media workflows at the 2011 NAB Show with the introduction of Version 6.5 of the RadiantGrid Platform (Booth SU3725). This latest version of the platform aims to eliminate the “Frankenstein” architecture in place at many media outlets and offers users a truly integrated New Media Automation platform. The RadiantGrid Platform manages files through all the workflow required, from the non-linear editor (NLE) to the broadcast trafficking system.

“The current state of workflow at many media entities can be described as a ‘Frankenstein’ architecture – different hardware and software pieces being linked together as needed, and with the pieces working independently instead of as one cohesive unit,” says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “In this latest evolution of the platform, we have integrated all processes under one simple user interface and worked with some of the leaders in the industry to implement live SDI capture, quality analysis, and video and audio processing as well as integration with broadcast trafficking systems. Added to our faster-than-real-time grid-transcoding, these new capabilities give users a revolutionary solution that is automated and even more effective for their workflows.”

“We are pleased to see RadiantGrid using Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft Silverlight, Microsoft .NET and Microsoft SQL Server to help further its goals in the media and entertainment market,” said Jake Winett, director of Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions, Microsoft Communications Sector. “These components work hand in hand with RadiantGrid’s platform to provide users an automated solution that aids broadcasters in their day-to-day work prepping content for distribution.”

Live HD-SDI Capture with MOG Technologies

RadiantGrid has partnered with MOG Technologies to offer users the ability to record directly from live HD-SDI feeds to the RadiantGrid Platform, where it will be prepared for distribution. MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 SDI Recorder has been integrated into the platform’s infrastructure to handle the live capture. By joining the mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 to the platform, once the recording of a file is complete, the RadiantGrid Platform will ingest the file and begin preparing it for transcoding. This eliminates the need to have a staff member ingest files manually into the workflow once a record is complete. Under the RadiantGrid Platform, ingested files are immediately indexed for metadata, passed through an integrated Quality Control tool and then transcoded to different file formats.

Automatic Quality Analysis Module

With thousands of files coming into a broadcast outlet’s workflow daily from various sources, it is essential to have a process that checks media against outlet-defined quality control policies. With RadiantGrid’s new Quality Analysis Module, the platform will check the file for issues with the audio, video and ancillary data before moving it on to the Preparation Workflow Module and then on to the transcoding stage. If there is a problem with the file, it is quarantined and the user can decide how to proceed. Users can then triage their quarantined files and decide which files need to be handled immediately and what can be handled later. The Quality Analysis Module performs the same analysis post-transcode to ensure that all file formats are ready for distribution.

Preparation Workflow with Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic

RadiantGrid has been working with industry-leading manufacturers Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic to integrate their processing as part of RadiantGrid’s Preparation Workflow Module. Cinnafilm’s Dark Energy will perform grain and noise management, pulldown removal and frame rate conversion. Users will be able to correct for loudness, upmix and downmix audio files and transcode to a variety of file formats via the Linear Acoustic AERO plug-in.

Integration with Broadcast Trafficking Systems

RadiantGrid now supports BXF and other open standards to work along with many of the industry’s broadcast traffic and rights systems. As content is disseminated in various distribution formats, with each providing an opportunity for a separate ad placement, proper organization and coordination is essential. Through the latest version of the platform, intelligent scheduling of production material for future workflow and distribution management is possible. Users are now able to pre-define and schedule ad placement, lower thirds, branding and other NLE-driven functions within the RadiantGrid Platform. With the operational alarms built into the platform, notifications will be triggered when errors occur or a file assigned for processing does not exist.

Optimized Resource Management

Along with further automating users’ workflows, the new RadiantGrid Platform provides faster processing overall due to the unique way it utilizes its server farm. The platform allows users to customize how many servers are being used for quality control and preparation processing, transcoding and metadata indexing. Now, with this new module, a user can designate three of their nine servers to handle all quality control and preparation processing while the rest would handle transcoding. The platform manages these workflow stages as separate queues and executes them independently so no single process is slowed down.