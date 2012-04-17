Orad and Motion Path Deliver Graphics with Style

Professionally designed templates provide broadcasters prepackaged eye-catching, data-driven on-air graphics packages

April 17, 2012 -Orad and Motion Path have joined forces to offer sophisticated, pre-designed on-air graphic packages for use on a wide-range of broadcast programs including, elections, sport events, weather, news and more. The stunning graphics packages, which are designed by Motion Path and run on Orad’s graphic solutions, are ideal for broadcasters who want to quickly introduce a new look or jumpstart a new production.

Orad and Motion Path have many years of hands-on experience in the field of broadcasting, graphic design and special event productions. Together, they have created the ultimate graphics solution for broadcasters who want create a tier one market look quickly.

The new solution consists of templates pre-designed for specific broadcasts such as elections, sports, and more. The templates can be quickly and easily used with Orad’s on-air broadcast graphics solutions.

“We are very excited to offer world-class graphics packages to Orad customers,” said Motion Path President and CEO Anton Maximovsky. “Having worked with most major real-time graphics systems, we came to the conclusion that the Orad 3Designer would be the best platform for developing high-end data-driven graphics packages. We have no doubt that our templates will help new channels to establish a professional look from the first broadcast. On the same note, existing channels will be able to evolve their on-air look quickly using our designs.”

“The high-end, data driven, on-air graphics packages provide broadcasters with the best of both worlds; Motion Path’s powerful and captivating graphic templates, and Orad’s proven on-air graphic platforms. Now, broadcasters of all sizes can present that big market look with stunning graphics for all of their productions,” Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad Hi Tec Systems.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

About Motion Path

Motion Path is a creative services provider with the emphasis on real-time 3D graphics for broadcast television. The team comprised of seasoned industry professionals from the broadcast world who have delivered some of the highest profile productions in television, including the Super Bowl XXXIII, the World Series, US Presidential elections, and newscasts for ABC, NBC, CNN, CNBC, ESPN, FOX, Global, CBC/Radio Canada and many others. The team has also won a number of prestigious design awards from Broadcast Design Association (BDA) and OMNI Intermedia for work on design projects in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In addition to creative services, Motion Path offers the real-time data integration, interactive and mobile apps development.

More information about Motion Path is available at www.motion-path.com.

