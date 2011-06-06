SM Data Launches Low-Cost Archiving Solution using XenData Technology

New StoreData SHARC Lite LTO archiving system leverages XenData software

Barcelona, Spain / Walnut Creek, CA – June 06, 2011 – SM Data, a leading Spanish specialist storage distributor, introduces StoreData SHARC Lite, a new SM Data-branded solution that provides an intuitive and economical way to archive digital files to LTO data tape. The new solution is powered by XenData6 Workstation, award-winning software from XenData, the leading provider of digital video archiving and storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry.

The StoreData SHARC Lite is unique in its simplicity and affordability. Leveraging XenData6 Workstation software, the new solution creates a high capacity storage volume with an interface similar to a hard disk. It archives to and restores from LTO tape using Windows Explorer on a Windows 7 platform, enabling the easy transfer of files to and from LTO by using drag and drop or copy and paste. This in turn enables files to be quickly and easily archived to tape from any accessible logical letter drive or network share.

The new solution is immediately available in Europe. StoreData SHARC Lite includes a desktop LTO-4 (800 GB native) or LTO-5 (1,500 GB native) tape drive, XenData software and interface card and cable for connection to a Windows 7 workstation. Meeting tight budgets, the new solution provides SM Data customers with superior performance and reliability, but with less investment needed.

As files are written to data tape using the IT industry open standard POSIX tar format, the StoreData SHARC Lite also ensures that files can be restored for decades to come using a wide range of native Linux and Unix operating systems, Microsoft Services for Unix, as well as XenData software.

“We’re pleased to offer our new solution for time and resource-strapped customers who demand high performance and affordability for their digital archiving needs,” states Jordi Sabiol, StoreData Product Manager. “In addition, XenData offers a key component to the StoreData SHARC Lite with its industry-recognized, proven XenData6 Workstation software.”

About SM Data

Founded in 1989, SM Data is a Spanish value added distributor with main office in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) and sales office in Madrid. It is specialized in high end high performance storage networking solutions in heterogeneous environments: SAN (Storage Area Networks), Disaster Recovery, CDP (Continuous Data Protection), Remote Replication, Storage Consolidation, Digital Cinema, TV broadcasting, etc. It is an official distributor of leading manufacturers of data technology products such as ATTO, BakBone, CA, FalconStor, Infortrend, QLogic, Quantum, Tandberg Data, Symantec, Tiger Technology and XenData.

SM Data is also a manufacturer of storage systems that are marketed under two brands, MacData (for Mac OS environments) and StoreData for open markets (such as Windows, Linux, Solaris, IRIX,…) using as components the same products that it distributes.

For more information: www.smdata.com

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple Petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

Media Contacts:

Jill Tsugawa/Angie Fife

onechocolate communications for XenData

(415) 989-9803

xendata@onechocolatecomms.com

Mercè Navas

SM Data, S.A.

Tel. + 34 935 726 440

mnavas@smdata.com