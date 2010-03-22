NewTek to Give Away $60,000 in Prizes at NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS – NAB Show - March 22, 2010 - NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show running April 12 to 15 in Las Vegas. NewTek will give away one TriCaster TCXD300 high definition/standard definition (HD/SD) system once a day during NAB. Show attendees can find registration postcards on the front of the NAB Show Daily distributed on Monday, April 12 and at the NewTek MINI HD Portable Live Production vehicle parked in front of South Hall. Attendees can also complete a registration postcard at the NewTek Booth SL10814.

Drawings will be held once a day Monday, April 12 through Thursday, April 15. Winners will be notified by email.

In addition to the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway, NewTek will be hosting "Stream or Die: How to Capitalize on Portable Live Production," an event bringing together top broadcast minds as they reveal the art and science of next-generation live production. This event will be held Tuesday, April 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. PT at the Las Vegas Renaissance Hotel. NewTek is also encoring its TriCaster NAB Upgrade Guarantee. Customers can trade-up any TriCaster portable live production system purchased between January 15 and April 12, 2010, for full purchase price credit towards any new TriCaster product introduced at the 2010 NAB Show.

For more information regarding NewTek at the 2010 NAB Show, visit: http://newtek.com/nab/ or contact Germaine Williams* at 210-370-8000. For up-to-the minute details on NewTek at NAB, follow NewTek on Facebook (NewTek) and Twitter (@NewTekInc).

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995. The TriCaster family of products is available in multi-standard internationally beginning at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441, international callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Fox News, BBC, NHL, NBA Development League, the MTV Music Group, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

