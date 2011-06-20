Colt uses Nevion solution to deliver channels for Viacom International Media Networks brands to Sky

London, UK, June 20, 2011 – Colt, Europe’s leading provider of managed broadcast fiber solutions, has used products from Nevion’s Ventura line to deliver cost-effective and high-quality contribution facilities for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) brands including MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. The fiber routing links VIMN’s play-out hub in Camden, North London with BSkyB in Osterley, West London, to deliver four of the broadcaster’s channels uncompressed in a single fiber.

Colt adopted CWDM techniques from the Ventura platform to feed dual fiber connections to Sky. The solution also proved to be more cost-effective for the broadcaster, as previously five separate fibers were used—four carrying individual channels with a fifth used for redundancy. The new circuits offer extra resilience with the provision of a second geographically diverse fiber for full 1+1 redundancy.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer a secure and uncompressed solution for live broadcast TV contribution through Nevion’s Ventura technology,” said Mark Webb, senior media specialist at Colt. “We’ve been impressed by Nevion’s enthusiasm, the quality of their technology and how this can be incorporated within our service to offer broadcasters such as MTV robust and cost-effective point-to-point contribution services.”

Howard Monaghan, director of broadcast distribution for VIMN said: “We need to have 100% confidence in the quality of distribution paths. Colt, in conjunction with Nevion, provided us the level of service delivery we require without compromising signal quality.”

Nick Pywell, managing director of Nevion UK, added: “After working with Colt on several successful projects, we’re delighted to be working together with such a high-profile broadcaster as MTV. Colt’s fiber network and Nevion’s Ventura product range combine to deliver an efficient and scalable deployment that meets Sky’s objectives.”

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

About Colt Telecom

Colt is Europe’s leading information delivery platform, enabling its customers to share, process and store their vital business information. An established leader in delivering integrated networking and IT managed services to major organizations, midsized businesses and wholesale customers, Colt operates a 19-country, 33,000km network that includes metropolitan area networks in 38 major European cities with direct fiber connections into 17,000 buildings and 19 Colt data centers. In 2010, the Colt Data Centre Services business was launched to deliver innovative high quality modular data centers which are rapid to deploy and power efficient. Colt is listed on the London Stock Exchange (COLT). Information about Colt and its services can be found at www.colt.net.

About Viacom International Media Networks (formerly MTV Networks International)

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), a unit of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is comprised of many of the world’s most popular multimedia entertainment brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET International, Paramount Pictures branded channels for the international market, VH1, VIVA, MTVHD, TMF (The Music Factory), COLORS, Game One and Tr3s: MTV, Musicá y Mas, a channel for US Hispanic audiences. Viacom brands are seen globally in more than 600 million households in 160 territories and 34 languages via 166 locally programmed and operated TV channels and more than 550 digital media and mobile TV properties.

