NAB 2011: Dalet to Introduce New Solution for Sports Production with Rich MAM Capabilities

Also making their debut; new and enhanced MAM-based solutions for news and program workflows

New York, NY –Dalet will debut their new line-up of next-generation Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions at the upcoming NAB 2011, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 11 - 14 (stand SL6014). Dalet Sports Factory, Dalet News Suite and Dalet Media Life are designed to address the specific production and media management needs of sports, news and program workgroups. "What is unique about the new Dalet product line-up is its ability to address the needs of different workgroups, using a rich Media Asset Management engine," comments Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing, Dalet. "This year at NAB, we will unveil Dalet Sports Factory, a powerful new MAM-based solution developed specifically for sports production. The acquisition of Gruppo TNT last year brought a unique and recognized 'savoir faire' in sports production, which we have further developed and integrated with our MAM platform. We are confident it will fulfill the new needs of sports production, which require powerful production tools, combined with strong metadata management; archive integration with extensive search; and multiplatform distribution capabilities."

Dalet Sports Factory

Dedicated sports production tools with highlights creation and instant replay, enriched with a strong MAM layer, add a new dimension and value to sports programs

On the field, in the locker room or behind the scenes, Dalet Sports Factory offers new, fast sports production tools, fully integrated within an enterprise MAM platform. Sports Factory's highlights and replay components cover all the moves — logging, play-by-play highlights and playback, and instant replay with multiple camera angles and slow motion. Media is logged once and immediately available for use in programs and packages. Unlike typical sports productions, Dalet Sports Factory integrates production archives, ensuring all media assets are at your fingertips — during and after the game. Cospen adds, "Sports Factory incorporates powerful components, such as Dalet Hilites and Dalet Replay—best-of-breed sports production technology from our TNT Gruppo acquisition — fully integrated within the Dalet enterprise MAM platform. Dalet's dynamic workflow goes beyond creating highlights and instant replays, it lets you use the same content to create packages for post-game sports shows, magazines, new media platforms and external sales. With archives integrated in the production workflow, there is immediate access to content and metadata, whether you need the asset for today's game or 5 years from now." Designed on the open Dalet MAM platform, Sports Factory integrates with industry standard broadcast systems.

Dalet News Suite

Story-centric production gets social

In the Newsroom, Dalet News Factory applies the principle of story-centric production, in which all departments of the newsroom collaborate in a multimedia oriented production — from the news desk, planning coverage and production, to the control room. Dalet News Suite fully integrates desktop scripting with video and multimedia tools, providing a smooth and intuitive workflow, from ingest through automated playout and multi-platform delivery. A powerful workflow engine automates many tasks and processes adding additional efficiency. With full media and metadata tracking, the MAM platform provides a robust framework for managing assets and leveraging content to take advantage of new business opportunities.

Dalet's story-centric approach enhances collaboration and optimizes distribution for web, mobile, Internet, 24/7 news channels, digital displays, traditional broadcasts and other uses. Cospen states, "Attuned to the workflow demands of new media production, Dalet News Suite manages a story throughout its evolution and beyond its traditional broadcast use. The agile nature of the Dalet platform enables us to easily support emerging social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, to better connect users with the journalist community."

Dalet Media Life

MAM and workflow automation for promos and long form programs

Dalet Media Life is an enterprise solution designed to meet the complex production and asset management needs of multi-platform content providers, such as networks, thematic channels and promo departments who deal with high volumes of video and audio programming — from movies and TV series to cartoons, promos and jingles. Cospen states, "The explosion of new media platforms with multiple formats and delivery standards has generated an exponential growth in content, with a corresponding need for improved content management and more efficient production processes. Dalet Media life answers this call."

Dalet Media Life focuses on program preparation, bridging the gap that currently exists between rights/planning systems and many automation/delivery systems. Designed on open IT standards, Dalet exploits the flexibility of metadata and Web Services API to share content, manage programs delivered in multiple languages and integrate third-party systems, such as QC, subtitling and non-linear editing. Cospen adds, "Dalet Media Life includes task-specific tools to address the specialized areas of program preparation, including editorial management, compliance editing and technical QC. Dalet Media Life manages the strategic assets and processes through a powerful workflow engine that orchestrates many human and automated tasks. Work-order management and reporting tools make the operation more visible to managers, allowing them to make better adjustments to improve productivity."

