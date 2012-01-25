Two veteran broadcast antenna suppliers become one

With the DTV transition in the U.S. virtually complete (some translator and low-power TV stations remain analog), Jampro Antennas, based in Sacramento, Calif., is looking to new worldwide markets for growth. The company announced it has completed the acquisition of the Alan Dick Broadcast (ADBL) Division of ADC UK Ltd.

The two parties had agreed in principal to the deal in September, 2011 and have now finalized all of the financial details (which were not made available publicly). Under terms of the agreement, ADBL will remain at its in Cheltenham, UK headquarters and operate as a division of Jampro Antennas—retaining all current management, engineering and production staffs.

ADBL is one of the oldest names in Europe for broadcast antennas, combiners/filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure services, supplying its technology across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for three decades. The company is known for its ability to install and manage complex turnkey projects in physically difficult environments, such as the Middle East and Africa.

For its part, Jampro has installed antennas on some of the most high-profile projects in the U.S., including putting WNBC-TV, in New York, back on the air after 9/11 attack brought down its antenna on The World Trade Center tower. It typically pre-configures and tests all of its products at its full-scale test facility in Sacramento.

Jampro said the acquisition combines two industry leaders, both accomplished in the development and implementation of exceptional engineering solutions, to form a global organization poised to address the growing global need for digital TV products. Founded in 1954, Jampro has grown to become one of the largest international suppliers of radio and TV antennas and associated radio frequency (RF) equipment, transmission line and components.

Jampro has installed thousands of broadcast systems since its inception in 1954, including antenna technology, combiners/filters, towers, and RF components, now used by hundreds of broadcast stations in the U.S. and some 17,500 broadcasters worldwide now use Jampro systems.

Alan Dick offers a wide portfolio of station equipment, towers, and antennas derived from extraordinary and innovative engineering solutions. The company has supplied a large number of broadband multi-channel systems to the BBC - Arqiva for the UK DSO (Digital Switch Over). The systems were installed on large face towers resulting in a successful solution for an exceptionally difficult and challenging application.