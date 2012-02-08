LATEST PROMPTING INNOVATIONS FROM AUTOSCRIPT HEAT UP THE TRADE SHOW FLOOR AT 10TH ANNUAL FEBRUARY FREEZE

TORONTO, FEBRUARY 8, 2012— Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and the world’s leading teleprompting company, will be in attendance at the 10th annual February Freeze, hosted by William F. White International in conjunction with CinequipWhite, Inc. on February 8. In addition to demonstrating the company’s latest prompting innovations, including the Voice-Plus+ intelligent prompter module and LED line of on-camera prompters, Autoscript will host two training seminars for the leading film and television production professionals in attendance.

Held in February each year, the February Freeze is a pre-NAB tradeshow that invites film, television, digital media and audio professionals to a series of technology showcases, informative seminars and business networking opportunities at Pinewood Toronto Studios. "The February Freeze gives us the opportunity to meet with leading professionals in the industry and demonstrate the value behind our latest prompting technologies,” says Greg Prentiss, director of sales, Autoscript. “At a time when automation is crucial to so many stations, we look forward to showcasing solutions that were driven by customer feedback.”

Autoscript will demonstrate its award-winning Voice-Plus+ add-on module to the WinPlus software, which simply follows the spoken word of the talent. Voice-Plus+ eliminates the need for talent or operators to manually control the speed of the text across the prompter monitor, with built-in voice recognition intelligence. An onscreen message informs the presenter if voice activation is enabled or deactivated. The operation of Voice-Plus+ is easily achieved by pressing the function button on a desk control or the RAT (wireless hand control).

In addition, the company will also have its complete LED line of on-camera prompters available, including the new 8” LED8TFT and 17” LED17TFT. Designed to meet the industry’s increasing interest in portable prompting applications, the LED8TFT is an exceptionally versatile prompter—perfect for location shooting with hand-held, ENG, EFP, Steadicam and even small jibs—it includes one of the most important features needed in a portable prompting system that’s often used outdoors, the brightness level. The LED8TFT high-bright provides 1700 nits of brightness—10 percent brighter than the TFT8HB, ensuring that the prompter can be seen in bright sunlight. What’s more, the LED17TFT is a wide-angle, on-camera prompter that also incorporates the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system. Unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the LED17TFT offers instant warm-up to full brightness. The LED17TFT comes with a wide-angle hood, making it optimal for news- or studio-based productions.

The company’s ELP15 Plus will also be on exhibit, as it is the perfect entry-level prompting solution for schools, colleges, universities and even some broadcasters. It utilizes 50 percent less power consumption, provides a 20-degree wider viewing angle and a slimmer, more compact design. The ELP15 Plus comes in a rugged, all-metal case that is 20 percent lighter with either a folding hood for portability or a molded hood for the studio. Weighing just five pounds, the ELP15 Plus is an ideal teleprompter to stand up to entry level users, while also offering great performance in the newsroom.

Attendees can also stop by the Boardroom at noon and 3 p.m. for training seminars.

