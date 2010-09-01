Vaddio Presents Latest PTZ Camera Control Technology at IBC 2010

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (September 1, 2010) – Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems will be showcasing a brand-new booth at this year’s IBC show in Amsterdam, filled with the latest robotic PTZ camera technology, including new cameras, SDI options, switchers and Video Whiteboard. Held September 10 - 14, 2010 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam, IBC attracts over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 140 countries.

“As we continue to support our European distribution channels and grow our brand awareness,” explained Vaddio International Channel Manger, Sally Blank, “we are showcasing product in a newly designed exhibition stand at this year’s IBC. This new layout will allow us to demonstrate a variety of robotic camera models along with multi-format video switching, scaling and signal conversion required by today’s system integrator.”

At this year’s show Vaddio will be debuting the new SDI Slot Card for the ClearVIEW HD-18 single CCD high definition PTZ camera. The SDI Slot Card is capable of HD-SDI or SDI video outputs, which transmits 3Gb/s single link HD-SDI digital video resolutions up to 1080p over a single coax cable. The optional Quick-Connect CCU enables adjustment of color, gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee, and iris functions on the camera with the turn of a knob.

Vaddio’s new Video Whiteboard can be used in a variety of applications from videoconferencing, content creation, IMAG, rich media systems or in any system designed to incorporate a whiteboard as a video input device. Because no dedicated PC is required, Vaddio's Video Whiteboard is compatible with any videoconferencing, TelePresence, distance education or video media distribution system. In addition to HD/SD outputs, data can be captured and stored as a JPEG image onto any USB flash drive.

The REVEAL IN-Wall Camera features Vaddio's Quick-Connect Short Range, CCU or DVI/HDMI technology. The aesthetics of the camera's design matches large flat screen televisions and rear screen projection systems. The camera's back box fits into the stud cavity of a wall, allowing the camera to blend into the wall. There are two options for the camera - either standard glass, or with electro-chromatic glass. The electro-chromatic glass turns opaque when the camera is powered off, or through RS-232 command.

ControlVIEW XHD is an automated robotic PTZ camera controller with HD, RGBHV and SD video switching, video transitions and camera preset trigger functionality. ControlVIEW XHD is designed to control up to six PTZ cameras (or other video sources) and assign up to 72 total preset positions. The 6 x 1 switcher accepts analog SD, HD and RGBHV on all inputs and up/downscales these signals to dual program outputs at either an SD, HD or RGBHV resolution.

In addition, the UXHD CrossPoint, a universal analog video/HD-SDI and SD-SDI video scaler and converter, can convert or scale an analog video signal to HD/SD-SDI, while also allowing the HD/SD-SDI signal to be converted and/or scaled to an analog signal.

