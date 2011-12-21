Guitar Center, The Nation's Largest Instrument Retailer, Opens Its 223rd Store with New Location In Orange, California

— Company opens its ninth store in 2011 with special savings and events —

— Guitar Center’s new Block at Orange location features on-site lessons and guitar repair services —

Westlake Village, CA (December 6, 2011) – On December 1, 2011, Guitar Center opened its newest retail location, at 20 City Boulevard West, Orange, California. The store’s opening brings vast product selection, along with the unparalleled knowledge and experience of its dedicated staff, to the Orange area. Guitar Center Block at Orange also features Guitar Center Studios, an embedded lesson and rehearsal facility. To celebrate the opening, Guitar Center hosted a Grand Opening Weekend featuring exclusive savings, gear giveaways and free events tailored to local musicians.

Guitar Center’s latest location features fully stocked showrooms with the latest products for the musician, from guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and keyboards to live sound, DJ, lighting and recording equipment. In addition to special Grand Opening Weekend programming, early shoppers also enjoyed exclusive savings throughout opening weekend with deals that included guitar and drum essentials at significant discounts.

Guitar Center’s Block at Orange location offers much more than simply the biggest selection at the best prices. The store includes Guitar Center Studios, an in-house, state-of-the-art lesson facility, which creates unrivaled opportunities for Anaheim-area musicians of all ages and skill levels. Guitar Center Studios provides music lessons from beginner to advanced featuring certified instructors providing world-class curriculum, as well as one-on-one Pro Tools, Logic Pro and GarageBand courses. Guitar Center Studios is the most modern and affordable lessons facility in the area.

The store also features GC Garage, offering on-site guitar repair services. Throughout December, musicians can test drive the GC Garage, with a free restring or 50 percent off their first setup on any stringed instrument (strings and parts not included).

Building on their ongoing initiatives designed to educate and inspire artists nationwide, Guitar Center Block at Orange will offer unique opportunities for musicians to craft their skills, maintain their instruments and experience many aspects of the music industry first hand. During opening weekend, musicians interested in learning about all aspects of the industry were able to interact with and pick the brains of several industry leaders. Aspiring musicians attended a clinic hosted by Guitar Hero’s Marcus Henderson on Friday, December 2, a “Music Production 101” session with Avid, makers of Pro Tools, on Saturday, December 3, and a session and performance by A Perfect Circle/Devo/Puscifer drummer Jeff Friedl on Sunday, December 4.

Block at Orange shoppers are able to enjoy Guitar Center’s new multi-channel “endless aisle,” with multiple combinations of shopping options, to conveniently choose from not only the Block at Orange inventory, but also the over $400 million in gear Guitar Center has to offer nationwide. Consumers can combine a myriad number of in-store, online and phone options to purchase music equipment from anywhere, allowing for a completely personalized and endlessly convenient shopping experience for every customer.

In addition to special programs at the store, each year Guitar Center offers nationwide programs designed to spearhead creativity and highlight the nation’s most promising undiscovered talent. Orange area residents will now be able to participate in these ongoing national events from their hometown:

• Your Next Record gives artists a chance to record with some of the top recording artists in the country, including legendary guitarist Slash, country superstar Keith Urban, and rock icon Travis Barker.

• Guitar Center On-Stage gives undiscovered bands the opportunity to compete with their peers for a chance to share a stage with their idols. The most recent On-Stage competition featured Jane’s Addiction. For more info go to http://gc.guitarcenter.com/onstage/.

• Guitar Center’s Drum-Off and King of the Blues are national competitions that highlight local talent from across the country, giving them widespread exposure and the chance to win incredible prize packages.

Guitar Center Block at Orange is open seven days a week. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.