West Texas TV Station KWES Goes HD With Utah Scientifi

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 10, 2012 -- Utah Scientific, the worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced that West Texas NBC affiliate KWES-TV has upgraded to digital HD with Utah Scientific equipment. The installation is part of a groupwide upgrade for owner Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific.

The Midland, Texas-based station now relies on Utah Scientific equipment for master control, production control, and HD routing and distribution in its 24/7 operation. The new equipment allows KWES to produce local programming in HD; insert HD logos, squeezebacks, and legal IDs; and more -- things the station could not do with its old setup. The Utah Scientific equipment also supports embedded audio, which takes the burden of balancing audio and video off of the master control operator, enabling the operator to focus on other parts of the production.

"Before we installed the new Utah Scientific equipment, our video and audio signals were fuzzy and distorted," said Kevin Southern, KWES director of engineering. "Getting off the old analog equipment and upconverters and getting onto HD routing and distribution has made a significant difference in quality. We're night and day from where we were a couple of years ago. Utah Scientific is a key component in making KWES the best-looking over-the-air station in the market."

KWES installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 112x56 for 3G/HD/SD; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 Series 3G/HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a UTAH-100X bypass router frame loaded 16x1; a TSG-490 Sync/Pattern generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.

Southern also cited Utah Scientific's 10-year warranty as another important reason for purchasing the equipment.

"We're all about making sure our customers are equipped for the long haul, so KWES can be confident knowing they have dependable equipment that will keep them on the air for years to come," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "If Kevin or the crew at KWES ever has a problem or need for support, we'll be there to address it. Our unprecedented warranty says a lot about our commitment to customer service."

About KWES

KWES-TV is the NBC-affiliated television station in the Midland/Odessa, Texas area. The station is owned by the Drewry Communications Group. It also operates a satellite station, KWAB-TV in Big Spring, Texas.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty, and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

