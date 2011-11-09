Broadcast International Partners With National Datacast to Enhance Service and Extend Reach

New York, NY November 9, 2011 – Broadcast International (BCST.OB) announces a partnership with National Datacast (NDI), the leader in nationwide wireless data broadcasting. This relationship allows Broadcast International's Managed Media Services Division to leverage National Datacast's vast network to affordably deliver content to a broad range of customer locations. The announcement was made from the floor of Customer Engagement Technology World as the show opened today at the Javitz Convention Center in New York.

"We are very excited to be partnering with NDI", said Rod Tiede, CEO of Broadcast International. "Combining our Managed Services experience with NDI's datacasting and content delivery footprint makes for a very powerful partnership." Broadcast International’s Managed Media Services furnishes unprecedented cinema quality, low-cost video delivery to multiple screens.

Jacqueline Weiss, National Datacast CEO, added "We are extremely eager to leverage the advanced technology and robust managed media services Broadcast International offers, including digital signage and posters, video and music. These offerings complement and extend the network services we provide to our customers, presenting a very sophisticated and efficient solution for network operations."

About National Datacast, Inc.

National Datacast, Inc., with twenty years of experience, is the leader in nationwide wireless data broadcasting, delivering a variety of content for various customers and applications. National Datacast provides customized solutions for delivering entertainment, information, and other digital content to homes and businesses across the United States. National Datacast’s network integrates the broadcast facilities and capacity of PBS television stations enabling clients to reach all of their customers instantaneously, locally, regionally, and/or nationally; with the same or different content and services; in real time or on a scheduled basis. For more information, visit: www.nationaldatacast.com

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board: BCST.ob - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

Contacts:

Broadcast International

Company contact:

Cameron Francis

Vice President Products

Broadcast International

801-562-2252

pr@Brin.com

Press contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon Communications

845-512-8283

harriet@desertmooncomm.com

National Datacast

Kristin Francis

Director, Sales & Marketing

National Datacast

703-739-1215

kmfrancis@pbs.org