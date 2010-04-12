AJA Announces Cross-Platform Hardware Support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium Software

AJA KONA and Io Express Provide Extensive File Format Support, Speed and Flexibility for Capture, Editing and Output on Mac and Windows Platforms

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Booth SL920 (April 12, 2010)—AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, today announced support for Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 Production Premium software across its full line of KONA cross-platform video I/O cards and the Io Express portable I/O interface. AJA’s new plug-ins also provide support for the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine and 64-bit processing for fast, efficient and stable performance and productivity.

Available for Intel-based Mac OS X and Windows systems, Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium pairs world-class video, audio, and design tools with integration features that help save valuable production time at every step.

AJA’s family of cross-platform KONA capture cards, along with new AJA Mac and Windows plug-ins for Adobe Creative Suite 5, build on Adobe’s renowned support for multiple file types and formats. AJA support enables users to capture, edit, play back and output native QuickTime, DVCPro HD, DPX, Cineon, TIFF, TGA, BMP and YUV files, among others, within Adobe Premiere® Pro CS5, Adobe After Effects® CS5 and Adobe Photoshop® CS5 Extended software — part of Adobe CS5 Production Premium.

Additionally, AJA’s new plug-ins for Adobe Creative Suite 5 will now feature direct support for the CineForm codec for use with CineForm’s Neo HD, Neo 3D and Neo 4K in combination with AJA’s KONA and Io Express products.

Simon Hayhurst, senior director, product management for the Digital Video and Audio Group at Adobe said, “Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software is packed with powerful performance enhancements for all aspects of post production. AJA’s customers have demanding creative needs, and tight deadlines, so they will be thrilled with the game changing performance that the new Mercury Playback Engine in Adobe Premiere Pro delivers with broad native format support. We are delighted that our close relationship with AJA has resulted in production quality stability solutions for KONA, Io Express or Ki Pro right as we launch."

Nick Rashby, president of AJA Video Systems, said, "We are excited to continue our relationship with Adobe and support the new Adobe CS5 Production Premium. With the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine and native 64-bit support, Adobe CS5 Production Premium offers content creators of all kinds a broad software toolset, and AJA is pleased to support that functionality with stable, high-performance hardware that helps them work with exceptional speed and flexibility across capture, editing and output—and across platforms.”

AJA plug-ins providing support for Adobe CS5 Production Premium will be available in Q2 of 2010 as free downloadable software for all KONA and Io Express customers.

