BEXEL TO HOST TWO BROADCASTING PANELS AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2011— Bexel (NAB Booth C6833), a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will host two broadcast panels as part of the Vitec Live Event Area at this year’s 2011 NAB Show. The Vitec Live Event Area (Booth C6428 in Central Hall) will feature eight daily sessions covering timely topics and sharing Vitec’s knowledge and expertise on the latest products, technology and techniques in the broadcast and film industry.

“We’ve gathered some of the industry’s leading professionals to address what we feel are extremely relevant topics surrounding broadcast today,” says Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel. “Whether it’s during these two sessions or at our booth, we look forward to sharing our expertise in sports and live broadcast events with NAB show attendees.”

Moderated by Scott Nardelli, Bexel’s chief business development officer, each of the two sessions will be 30 minutes long and free of charge. Following is a list of Bexel’s presentations, along with the panelists, dates and times:

Tuesday, April 12, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., “Producing Live Broadcast Content for Multiple Platforms from the Field”

Joe Einstein, vice president, operations and production services for AEG Digital Media LLC; Don Colantonio, senior director, production enhancements and interactive TV for ESPN; and Peter Scott, vice president of emerging media, Turner Sports Interactive will engage in an exploration of the various new ways that producers are looking to leverage field production capabilities to provide live content for both Web and broadcast. This panel will feature a discussion about real-world practices, successes and failures.

Wednesday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., “The Impact of IT Technology on Large Sports Event Workflow”

Chip Adams, vice president, venue engineering, NBC Olympics; Mike Rokosa, vice president, engineering, NBA; and Michael Davies, vice president of technical operations, Fox Sports will take the stage for a broad discussion about the tools, techniques, benefits and liabilities of incorporating IT-based workflow solutions for large-scale entertainment and sports broadcasts. During this panel, participants will explore the good, bad and ugly of using an IT-based infrastructure to acquire, move, edit and distribute live content in the field.

