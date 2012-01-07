FSR To Showcase Afforadable Fingertip Rom Control System At ISE 2012

ISE Stand #7P215

Woodland Park, NJ -- FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, will be showcasing their Flex-LT self-contained control system at ISE 2012. The award-winning, affordable system will be demonstrated in FSR’s Stand #7P215 beside the Company’s wide variety of table, wall, and floor boxes, Twister Pro transmission systems, and expanded IPS line of instant connectivity.

FSR’s FLEX-LT room control system offers a vast number of features, ability to operate a full-range of AV equipment with simple fingertip operation, and an appealing price point. The versatile unit mounts in a wall or sits on a surface to present an operator-friendly color touch screen. Non-technical users can operate the system effortlessly, control the various sources, change the volume, turn lights on and off, raise or lower the shades or screen, and much more with a simple touch.

The user friendly, easy-to-afford touch screen system is designed to accommodate educational facilities, entertainment, corporate and hospitality venues, and government installations of varying sizes and requirements. The FLEX-LT can control nearly every aspect of a room with a simple touch of a button.

The Flex Configuration Utility features an uncomplicated method to maximize system capabilities. The contractor merely follows drag ‘n drop programming methodology; eliminating the need to learn another programming language. This allows easier updates if system equipment changes.

The FLEX-LT family is available in 4 models to suit the needs of each installation. In addition, FSR offers Flex Remote, a Windows based application that can remotely control a Flex panel, and Flex Manager, a comprehensive Windows application to schedule, monitor and manage all of the Flex panels in an installation.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com