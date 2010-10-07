RTS Intercom Systems introduces the Zeus III LE and LE+ digital intercom matrices at IBC 2010

- Both descendents of the extremely popular Zeus III matrix launched in 2009

- The Zeus III LE and LE+ offer a range of user-friendly features that suit smaller-scale applications, such as community theatres and cable television stations

Amsterdam / Straubing, September 2010: RTS is pleased to introduce the new Zeus III LE and LE+ digital intercom matrices at IBC 2010 (booth 10.F38), both descendents of the extremely popular Zeus III matrix launched in 2009.

The Zeus III LE further streamlines the feature set of Zeus III and is designed to address the need for matrix power in smaller installations providing the ultimate economical intercom solution, with 16 In/Outs (instead of Zeus III's 32) and a single power supply unit. The Zeus III LE+ is also equipped with 16 in/outs, but features the same dual/redundant power supply included with the Zeus III. Both the LE and the LE+ also include an additional 2 channels of party-line interface via a built-in hybrid for connecting to RTS TW, Telex Audiocom and Clearcom party-line systems.

The Zeus III LE and LE+ offer a range of user-friendly features that suit smaller-scale applications, such as theatres, flyaways, SNG Trucks and compact OB vehicles including two configurable party-line interface channels and AZ-Edit Intercom software – remote-configurable via Ethernet, serial, or USB connectors.

The Zeus III LE and LE+’s 16 standard RJ45 connectors make it easier to create an intercom system with audio lines and keypanels by keeping the RTS wiring scheme. In addition, the two built-in relays can be used to control lighting or to key remote transmitters, paging systems, etc.

The Zeus III LE and LE+ encapsulate the RTS philosophy of “backwards compatible, forward thinking,” and provide a high-quality, high-value solution for those looking for the flexibility of a networked matrix frame and the simplicity of a party-line system. Since they are part of the RTS family of matrices, all of which use the same peripherals, accessories, and programming tools, the Zeus III LE and LE+ allow facilities to easily expand their systems as necessary.

Zeus III LE & LE+ key features:

Choice of power supplies

The Zeus III LE is equipped with a single power supply unit. The Zeus III LE+ features the same dual/redundant power supply included with Zeus III.

USB port

For easy system configuration using AZedit intercom software.

Trunk capable

Communicate with an RTS trunked system using the dedicated DB-9 trunk connector with standard RS485 protocol.

Additional channels/ports

Each of the 16 channels may be used to connect a keypanel or 4-watt audio (audio in/out).

Dual-channel party line interface

Includes an interface for two additional party line channels. Configure via the front panel for use with RTS TW, Telex Audiocom, or Clear-Com party line systems. No additional interfaces necessary.

Remote configuration

Easy remote configuration via Ethernet.

Dynamic keypanel addressing

The Zeus III LE and LE+ automatically address keypanels when they are connected to the frame. This eliminates the need for setting keypanel addresses and maintaining port allocations.

Relays

Two relay connections are included, available on the back panel of the units.

For further information, visit www.rtsintercoms.com

Press contact

Gunther Matejka

snapshot Redaktionsbüro

Herterichstrasse 89

81477 Munich, Germany

Tel.:+49 (0) 89/75 50 56 8-0

Fax:+49 (0) 89/75 50 58 8-29

presse@snapshot-redaktionsbuero.de

Bosch Security Systems

Helmut Seidl

Public Relations

Marketing Communications EMEA

EVI Audio GmbH, ST/SEC-MKT

Sachsenring 60

94315 Straubing, Germany

Tel: +49 9421 706-447

Fax: +49 89 6290-285596

Helmut.Seidl@de.bosch.com

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. Its 275,000 associates generated sales of roughly 38.2 billion Euros in the areas of automotive and industrial technology, consumer goods, and building technology in fiscal 2009. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its more than 300 subsidiaries and regional companies in over 60 countries. If its sales and service partners are included, then Bosch is represented in roughly 150 countries. This worldwide development, manufacturing, and sales network are the foundation for further growth. Each year, Bosch spends more than 3.5 billion Euros for research and development, and applies for over 3,000 patents worldwide. With all its products and services, Bosch enhances the quality of life by providing solutions, which are both innovative and beneficial.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant up-front investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-two percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and by Robert Bosch GmbH.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.com.