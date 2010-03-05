NewTek Encores NAB TriCaster™ Upgrade Guarantee

TriCasters purchased January 15 through April 12, 2010 can be exchanged for full credit towards any new models announced at the 2010 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – NAB Show – March 5, 2010 – NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced the NAB TriCaster™ Upgrade Guarantee Program. Customers can trade up any TriCaster™ portable live production system purchased between January 15 and April 12, 2010 for full purchase price credit towards any new TriCaster product introduced at the 2010 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show taking place in Las Vegas from April 12 to 15.

"Due to the popularity and success of last year’s NAB TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee, NewTek customers will once again be able to take advantage of this unique opportunity. This offer alleviates concerns about purchasing now rather than waiting for potential upcoming products that may be of interest," said Michael Kornet, chief marketing officer, NewTek. "With NewTek’s Upgrade Guarantee, customers can invest in any TriCaster model with confidence and deliver their network-style productions today without worrying about what innovations may come in the future."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, schools, sports organizations, houses of worship, government agencies, and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

TriCaster will be presented at NewTek Booth: SL10814.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$3,995. The TriCaster family of products is available in multi-standard internationally beginning at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441, international callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

To be eligible for the upgrade, a TriCaster must be purchased from a NewTek Elite Partner or Authorized Reseller between January 15 and April 12, 2010. The upgrade requires the registered TriCaster serial number and verified proof of purchase. Units must be returned to the reseller that initiated the original sale in good working condition with all original packaging and manuals. This program is not retroactive and cannot be combined with any other offers. This program ends June 28, 2010. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com/tricaster/nabguarantee.php.

About NewTek (2010 NAB Show Booth: SL10814)

Benefiting producers and artists with its cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster™ product line, 3PLAY™ and LightWave 3D®. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards.

Clients include: Fox News, BBC, NHL, NBA Development League, the MTV Music Group, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

