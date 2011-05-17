Harmonic Electra 8000 Encoders Selected by Belo Corp.

Harmonic and Heartland Video Systems Team Up to Provide Belo a Multiservice, Fully Integrated ATSC Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 17, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Belo Corp. (NYSE: BLC), one of the nation's largest pure-play, publicly traded television companies, has deployed Harmonic's market-leading Electra(R) 8000 multichannel universal encoders to deliver expanded HD and SD television services. Belo stations, which include affiliations with ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, and the CW, reach more than 14 percent of U.S. television households in 15 markets. This new solution was implemented for Belo, a long-standing Harmonic customer, by Heartland Video Systems (HVS), a leading systems integrator and Harmonic value-added reseller based in the Midwest.

Harmonic's Electra 8000 provides the flexibility to enable Belo to deliver multiple HD and SD services within the ATSC broadcast stream while preserving the HD video quality. The Electra 8000's unique architecture, featuring up to four statistically multiplexed services in a single rack unit, reduces operational costs for Belo through its high density and power efficiency, while facilitating the launch of the new services.

"The full broadcast emission solution offered by Harmonic and HVS has enabled our stations to transition easily from their existing legacy encoding, multiplexing, and PSIP (Program and System Information Protocol) systems to the fully integrated Electra 8000 platform, which also enables new service offerings in the future, such as Mobile DTV," said Craig Harper, vice president of technology for Belo Corp.

"The Harmonic Electra 8000 provides the flexibility to fit multiple HD and SD services into the ATSC bandwidth while maintaining high-quality HD video, which opens the door for Belo to further capitalize on the bandwidth efficiencies to enable cost-effective, multiscreen content delivery," said JC Morizur, vice president, product marketing at Harmonic. "Harmonic is committed to providing operators with the most efficient high-quality broadcast platform technology, keeping them competitive on the forefront of video delivery."

The Electra 8000 encoder supports HD and SD compression, in MPEG-4 AVC and MPEG-2, as well as integrated statistical multiplexing, broadcast quality up/down-conversion and other unique features such as Jünger Audio's Level Magic" automatic audio leveling adjustment.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: reducing operational costs; facilitating the launch of new services; and capitalizing on bandwidth efficiencies to enable cost-effective, multiscreen content delivery.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding the capabilities of Harmonic's Electra 8000 encoders and the anticipated benefits for Belo Corp. may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

