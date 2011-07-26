Calibre UK appoints Eiki International, Inc. as North American Distributor

Award winning HQView range complements EIKI projector line-up

Bradford, UK, 26 July 2011 – Calibre UK, a major player in the development and manufacturing of image processing, scaling and switching products, announces the appointment of Eiki International, Inc., as their North American Distributor for the HQView range of professional audio visual image processing, warp and blend products.

The new agreement was facilitated by Paul Carey, Marketing Specialists, Inc., who is Calibre UK’s North American master representative and also a Manufacturer’s Representative for Eiki International, Inc.

The range of 13 scaler/processors with models including advanced features such as geometry correction, image warping and soft edge blending is the biggest of its type and technology available in the market and has received several industry accolades since its introduction in 2010. This includes the HQView520 Scaler, Switcher and Scan Converter with warp and blend and 3G-SDI connectivity, which scooped a Commercial Integrator award for Best Video Scaler during InfoComm 2011.

Calibre UK are also recognized for their manufacturing excellence with the HQView320 model recognized by InfoComm as a green product innovation and it was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Electronic Product Design Awards, Green Manufacturing Awards Category.

The HQView range perfectly complement the range of projectors that EIKI manufacture and distribute from their California headquarters, which comprises over 40 models at resolutions ranging from “XGA to 2K” (2048x1080).

“EIKI literally means ‘projectors’ in Japanese but with Calibre UK we’re stepping up a gear and empowering our user and customer base. This will enable them to do so much more with their projection systems” says Steve Rubery, New Business Development Manager at Eiki International, Inc.

“The addition of the Calibre’s HQView range is the ideal partner for our projectors and will widen the way in which the can be used in the marketplace. We look forward to a fruitful and successful relationship with Calibre UK and its team of technical and sales experts. Our growth markets are church production, corporate audio visual and educational installation and we’re widely known for reliability, quality and durability.”

Echoing his sentiments, Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK adds: “The apointment of Eiki International, Inc., paves the way forward and is a critical step in our international growth strategy. We are proud to be able to work with such an internationally well respected professional AV partner as EIKI.”

“This new distribution channel offers us the opportunity to promote and offer our HQView range of products nationwide in the US with a partner that has over 50 years experience in projection. We’re absolutely delighted with the appointment and look forward to talking about installations and uses of equipment.”

www.calibreuk.com

www.eiki.com