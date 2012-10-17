CCW Keynotes to start the day

This year’s 2012 CCW show will feature a number of Keynote addresses and visionary presentations designed to get the day started right.

Wednesday, November 14:

HD World:

Panel Discussion: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

“When will it be a 4K world?”

The industry is buzzing as technologies for 4K emerge. With four times the resolution of 1080P (the clarity and picture quality in each direction), 4K creates a stunning viewing experience for film, and new possibilities for broadcast and display applications. What are the benefits of shooting in 4K today? What are challenges with implementation? When will distribution of 4K be available? Is it sooner than you think? What might all this cost? Hear a panel of experts from across the 4K ecosystem discuss the pro and cons, and the long-term potential for 4K as a trend in this industry.

This panel includes Hugo Gaggioni, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Sony Electronics, Inc.; David Leitner, director/producer and DP; Jerry Steinberg, Senior VP/Field Operations & Engineering, Fox Sports; and Larry Thore, Senior Fellow, Professional Engineering & Solutions Division, Canon USA.

SatCon:

Keynote Address: 9:00AM – 10:00 am

Lt. Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Commander, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command,

Pawlikowski, will discuss the government/military’s role in advancing the state of video capture and distribution.

Thursday, November 15:

HD World:

Keynote address: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

John Pavley, CTO, Huffington Post Media Group

What's Next in Streaming Video? How HuffPost Live Reinvented TV News for the Internet

This session will discuss how streaming video platforms forever changed the second screen viewing experience. Mobile video applications proliferate and news providers are capitalizing on these new technologies. Pavley will discuss how the real innovations within the space will come from the use of community. He'll also discuss how the HuffPost Live platform uses “everyday experts” to create unique online news programming. He will also discuss what mass market streaming video technologies, including Google Hangouts and Skype, allow HuffPost Live to bring new people into national news conversations by setting a lower bar to entry for consumers. John will also cover the importance of real-time machine learning-based comment moderation in today’s new “Social TV” world.

SatCon:

Panel Discussion: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

“The Future of Satellite Communications: New Developments, New Technologies and New Markets”

The satellite industry has survived and thrived through the downturn in the global economy. Private and government-supported financing of satellite systems worldwide are indicators that healthy revenues can be anticipated for years to come. Traditional lines of fixed and mobile satellite systems blur; emerging regions continue to offer growth where fiber penetration has slowed; governments increasing rely on commercial satellites for their mission critical communications, and DTH platforms continue to grow at a healthy rate. This panel will bring together industry leaders who will discuss future developments in broadband satellites, HTS, mobile applications, and new markets.

Participants of this panel discussion include: Susan Irwin, President, Euroconsult USA, SATCON Conference Chair; Steve Collar, CEO, O3b Networks Limited; Pradman P. Kaul, CEO, Hughes Communications, Inc.; and Leo Mondale, Managing Director, Inmarsat Global Xpress.