Nexidia to present search software at IBC 2013

At IBC2013, Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search – among the world’s first software tools that search for any spoken word or phrase across media libraries. The patented technology behind Dialogue Search allows media organizations to make better use of their media libraries by quickly and precisely finding assets that searching traditional metadata could never reveal.

Dialogue Search dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs, integrates directly with media asset management and editing applications, and requires no training. The new version includes features such as an Adobe Premiere Pro extension, AAF Export, and the Dialogue Search RESTful API to provide Nexidia search capabilities within any application, and a new proximity-based search for finding a word or phrase spoken within a certain number of seconds of another.

See Nexidia at IBC Stand 3.A46.