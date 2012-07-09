DK-Technologies Unveils The DK3 Meter To European Broadcasters At IBC 2012

DK-Technologies is now offering broadcast engineers the ability to de-embed 16 channels of audio from an SDI input by using its award-winning DK3 Compact Audio Loudness Meter. And for those working in a non-video equipped facility, there is still the option of using the meter’s three AES inputs.

DK-Technologies has also made its successful StarFish™ surround sound display available to all DK meter users, as well as those investing in the new DK3, which makes its European debut at IBC 2012 (Hall 8, Stand E60).

Richard Kelley, Sales and Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, says: “The introduction of the DK3 meter has made the Award-winning DK Meter range even more versatile. Broadcast engineers can now monitor audio levels from both video and audio sources. This is in line with industry trends that have seen audio and video being combined more frequently.”

In common with the other meters in DK-Technologies range, the DK3 is compliant with all known loudness recommendations and has pre-sets built in to allow for EBU R128, BCAP, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 & ITU 1770-2. Alongside StarFish™, new software features include moving coil emulation of PPM and VU mechanical meters with user selectable scales and a goniometer display for stereo audio. These features are also available to DK1 and DK2 users and can be installed via a free software download from DK-Technologies’ website:

www.dk-technologies.com

Since their launch in 2011, DK Meters have been rapidly adopted by broadcast and post production companies because they meet industry demand for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness. No bigger than a smart phone, all of the meters in the range are easy to install and can be powered from a computer USB port, making them ideal for location recording. They are supplied with standard DK-Technologies meter scales plus the industry-standard StarFish™ and deliver conventional metering as well as loudness metering at the same time, on the same display and in a single box. Pricing for these products is highly competitive – starting at just $1499.00 in the US and €995.00 in Europe.

DK-Technologies will complete its IBC line up with its full range of audio and video solutions including the PT0700 Series multi-channel waveform monitor, which delivers remote access, logging, Dolby decoding, audio delay, video measurements and loudspeaker level control, making this a high-grade cost effective quality control device that provides in-depth analysis with simple pre-set control. DK-Technologies will also show its industry standard SPG with auto changeover, which now has GPS and SNTP options.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com