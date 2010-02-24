Triveni Digital and Rohde & Schwarz Team Up to Offer Drop-in Mobile DTV Solution

Cost-Effective Solution Gives Broadcasters Simple, Easy Path to Mobile DTV Delivery

PRINCETON, N.J. — Feb. 24, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that it has teamed with Rohde & Schwarz to provide broadcasters with a highly interoperable "drop-in" solution for easy and cost-effective launch of mobile DTV services. The mobile DTV solution incorporates the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder™ PSIP generator and Rohde & Schwarz equipment including the company's software-definable R&S® SX800 exciter, the R&S® AEM100 emission multiplexer, and the R&S® AVE264 MPEG-4 audio/video encoder. Equipped with these integrated tools, U.S. broadcasters can launch mobile DTV services immediately, leveraging their existing infrastructures.

"By partnering with Rohde & Schwarz, we've been able to address the demands of the mobile landscape and facilitate smooth integration with other key station elements to make ATSC Mobile DTV simple and affordable," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "New and existing GuideBuilder users can unify their terrestrial and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities within a single platform and use this integrated platform to launch robust mobile DTV broadcasts and build a valuable new profit center."

Synchronization and coordination of the GuideBuilder enables a hands-off approach, while minimizing added infrastructure and training costs. The system fits smoothly into a station's regular broadcast workflow while managing all of the mobile ATSC metadata, thereby ensuring that the schedule flow is organized and that traffic and automation data are correct and matching what is on air. With metadata generation for mobile services tied closely to that of the broadcaster's existing service, it is possible to maintain accurate, up-to-date program information even when last-minute changes are made to the schedule.

Brand-new features of the R&S AEM100 multiplexer add valuable functionality and efficiency in delivering mobile DTV. AutoFEC allows the mobile DTV data rate to be used optimally so that more services can be broadcast or a higher FEC can be achieved with the available data rate. Additionally, device cloning provides a quick and easy means of creating an identical clone of an R&S AEM100, including all configuration for interfaces with Triveni Digital equipment.

"The powerful yet straightforward solution we're offering in partnership with Triveni Digital empowers broadcasters to extend their service offerings with exciting new services," said Eddy Vanderkerken, director of broadcast product sales at Rohde & Schwarz. "Performance of our integrated solution has been excellent in numerous demonstrations, and we look forward to a wide deployment across call-letter broadcast stations seeking to do more with their DTV signal."

The integrated solution from Triveni Digital and Rohde & Schwarz has been tested successfully in trial implementations and is now available for installation at broadcast sites. The two companies, both leaders in the development of the ATSC Mobile DTV standards, successfully demonstrated their mobile DTV solution at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), showcasing straightforward deployment and advanced functionality for providing viewers with localized content and services such as news, traffic information, and weather.

