Edgeware Launches the Industry’s Most Scalable and Efficient Video Server for Operators Worldwide

Edgeware’s Orbit 3020 highly efficient video server with ultra low power consumption, massive scalability and tiny footprint is now available in North America

Boston, Cable Show – May 21, 2012 - Edgeware, the technology leader in distributed video delivery, today announced availability of Orbit 3020 video server platform in the U.S. market. An integral part of Edgeware’s Distributed Video Delivery Network (D-VDN), the Orbit 3020 is the first in a next generation family of video servers that answers North American operators’ demands for massive scalability and flexibility delivering the most efficient power, space and cooling characteristics of any server in its class in the industry.

Edgeware’s Orbit 3020 features and benefits include:

• Support for Multiple Protocols and Environments

Orbit 3020 is designed for long-term distributed deployment in complex environments and as part of Edgeware’s D-VDN framework provides unprecedented levels of flexibility enabling the operator to deliver IPTV, multiscreen and operator CDN environments as well as live, VOD and time shift services simultaneously.

• Lowest Space Requirements

The Orbit 3020 is specifically designed to be less than half rack depth so it can be positioned efficiently anywhere in the network – from data center to PoP. Unlike the standard PC servers, Orbit 3020 doesn’t require any special equipment to fit into the right place inside a distributed network environment.

• Lowest Power Consumption

The Orbit 3020 is designed to sit in the network without the need for any changes in power and cooling. At 85W peak power consumption, it pays for itself over the life of the product in power saving alone. Orbit 3020 is built to be deployed anywhere and still run reliably, no matter what the available environment.

• Unprecedented Density and Capacity

The Orbit 3020 provides unprecedented density in terms of support for video sessions and storage. Assuming there are two servers per rack unit, the Orbit 3020 can provide up to 64,000 sessions, sustain 40Gbps of transmission and up to 48TB of storage.

“The industry has been continually disappointed with the manufacturer’s lack of focus for power consumption, cooling, space and capacity,” said Joel Melby, vice president, solutions, Edgeware. “The systems that operators are often presented with would dramatically increase their cost of ownership and in many cases, they are completely un-deployable because of their lack of design for anything other than a supersized data center.”

“We have seen many operators develop a standard approach of deploying standard PC hardware wherever possible because of its so called ‘flexibility.’ This approach is wrong, inefficient and costly,” said Joachim Roos, CEO, Edgeware. “With the new Orbit video server platform, we are extending our long held leadership position in specialized flash based video delivery systems and are delivering a very forward looking platform that meets all of the flexibility, capacity, space, cooling and investment protection that operators may need in the near term and long term future.

The Orbit 3020 is available to order along with the Orbit-2X, WTV-2X and Convoy VDN product suite. Edgeware will be visiting the Cable Show in Boston and can be contacted at sales-americas@edgeware.tv or by calling +1 408 490 1200.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is the technology leader in distributed video delivery networks, designed to allow operators to monetize video services such as video on demand (VOD), time shift TV and network Personal Video Recorder (nPVR), as well as offering wholesale Content Delivery Networking (CDN) management services. Edgeware provides the video delivery systems needed to offer video services across managed and unmanaged networks, with the ability to reach any screen, at any time, with any content. Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a U.S. office in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.edgeware.tv.

