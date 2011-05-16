2011 BroadcastAsia Show Preview Mosart(R) Medialab AS Exhibiting With Kit Digital in Booth N. 4M2-01

Mosart(R) Medialab AS at the 2011 BroadcastAsia Show:

Mosart(R) is the number one newscast automation solution in Europe with more than 70 percent market share, and the only open newscast automation system capable of working with all major systems and devices, including all leading video switchers manufactured by Snell, Ross, Grass Valley, and Sony. During the 2011 BroadcastAsia Show, Mosart Medialab AS will demonstrate Mosart Newscast Automation 3.0 featuring a completely redesigned graphical interface. Other enhancements include the ability to execute commands quickly via a touch screen monitor and updated implementation of ActiveX for the newsroom system.

Mosart(R) Medialab AS Products at the 2011 BroadcastAsia Show:

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.0

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions that further enhance the most versatile and powerful system on the market, including a completely redesigned graphical interface with full user configurability and the capability to store settings. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons for easy and quick access. A range of interface overviews can also be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for any TV production. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Content repurposing/reuse and MAM integration are enhanced with Mosart's delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus. Through the news as-run integration, continuity and MAM systems are now able to reuse individual stories or events from earlier recorded Mosart productions. Mosart can also be user-configured to query MAM systems for metadata information.

Mosart also features enhanced handling of macros, sequences, loops, and continue points. Mosart's sequences tool enables separate parallel rundowns that can be executed on a studio back wall. Macros and continue points simplify automation setup, allowing the director to program once, but then proceed through multiple events or effects. Looping can now be applied to rundowns, segments, sequences, and clips.

Mosart now offers greatly simplified operations in multigallery, multistudio environments through one-time broadcast template creation and the ability to have one newsroom script aired anywhere, from any studio at any time. Mosart's industry-leading open systems compatibility is extended with new support for Dalet News and Annova's OpenMedia, in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Octopus, and NorCom. Mosart now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of vision mixers, seven brands of servers, four graphics systems, and five camera robotics systems.

Company Background:

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV2 and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV2 including Vizrt, StormGeo, and Vimond. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad-hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market-leader in studio automation and customers include BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, YLE, and NRK.

Quote: "With the release of version 3.0, Mosart extends its lead in the field of newscast automation by adding unrivalled operational flexibility, great new features for live manual operation, and even more open-standards support for third-party systems. Mosart has become a greatly appreciated newscast automation system in Europe, and we are very excited about debuting version 3.0 in the Asian region." John Kjellevold, managing director of Mosart(R)

Photo Caption: GUI Snapshot

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/GUISnapshot.zip